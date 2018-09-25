Leica joins forces with Panasonic and Sigma to form L-Mount Alliance

Firms will build full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses based on the Leica L mount

In what is surely the biggest breaking news story coming out of Photokina 2018, Leica, Panasonic and Sigma have jointly announced the ‘L-Mount Alliance’ for the production of full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses. Hot on the heels of Canon and Nikon each introducing their own new full-frame mirrorless systems, this development sees Panasonic and Sigma formally licensing Leica’s existing L-mount, as used by the firm’s full-frame SL and APS-C T systems. This gives Panasonic and Sigma a shortcut into this rapidly-expanding sector of the market, without having to develop an entirely new mount.

What can we expect?

Clearly, both firms have joined this alliance to make new cameras and lenses. Panasonic says that it’s developing two new full-frame mirrorless ‘Lumix S-series’ cameras along with three lenses – full details to come in our companion story. The body design is broadly based on the G9, with twin models, the S1 and S1R, featuring 24MP and 47MP sensors respectively. Alongside a 50mm f/1.4 there will be 24-105mm and 70-200mm zooms (most likely f/4 and f/2.8 respectively). Both the cameras and the lenses are due to appear in early 2019.

We expect Sigma initially to launch its highly-regarded Art series full-frame primes in L-mount, just like it currently does in E-mount. Ultimately though these are SLR lenses with an extended mount added on the back, meaning that they aren’t optimised to exploit the shorter flange distance of the mirrorless format. Presumably Sigma will now start working on full-frame lenses specifically designed for mirrorless. It’s also possible the firm could update its SD Quattro mirrorless models with a more suitable solution than its long-running SD mount that was originally designed for 35mm SLRs. Sigma’s existing DN range for APS-C mirrorless, currently made in Sony E and Micro Four Thirds mounts, could also become available in L mount.

As for Leica, it already makes the SLR-like full-frame mirrorless SL (Typ 601) along with six matched lenses – a 16-35mm f/3.5-4.5, 24-90mm f/2.8-4, 90-280mm f/2.8-4, 50mm f/1.4, 75mm f/2 and 90mm f/2. These will all be available to use with Panasonic’s expected new camera at launch, albeit with the considerable caveat that their prices range from £3750 to £5100. In addition, Leica has just announced that 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 primes are also about to enter full production, and revealed that 28mm f/2, 24mm f/2 and 21mm f/2 lenses are on their way.

Leica also makes two very different APS-C bodies, the ultra-modern TL2 and the more classically-styled CL, along with seven matched lenses, three zooms and four primes.

Old friends, new partner

Panasonic and Leica already have a long-running relationship that dates back to 2001. Broadly speaking, Panasonic contributes its extensive know-how in electronics, in exchange for a slice of Leica’a optical expertise. Panasonic has used the Leica name on many of its lenses, while Leica has for many years sold fixed-lens compacts that are re-workings of Panasonic Lumix models.

Sigma doesn’t have any pre-existing relationship with either of the other two companies (or at least, not one that’s publicly known), but as the pre-eminent third-party lens maker, its involvement counts as a considerable coup.

The Technical Bit

Leica’s L-mount was introduced in April 2014, on the APS-C Leica T. Even then it was clear that it was large enough to accommodate a full-frame sensor, and this was duly fulfilled with the appearance of the Leica SL in October 2015. Physically, the mount has an internal diameter of 48.8mm, and a flange distance from the sensor to the mount of 20mm. It uses 10 pins for communication between the lens and camera body, and like the Nikon Z mount, has a four-pronged design that enables faster lens changes due to a smaller rotation angle, along with greater robustness. The release button is positioned to the lower right of the lens (from the point of view of the photographer behind the camera), in contrast to the Micro Four Thirds mount currently used by Panasonic, which places the release on the opposite side.

Compared to the Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts, which measure 54mm and 55mm internally, the L mount is distinctly smaller, although it’s still larger than the Sony E mount’s 46.1mm. In principle it should give lens designers a little more leeway to make faster or more exotic optics compared to Sony, without necessarily matching RF and Z in this respect. However, given that the E mount has proven itself perfectly capable of accepting top-notch f/1.4 primes, there’s a question as to how much practical advantage this really brings. It’s worth bearing in mind that any third-party makers will need to produce optics that will work across all systems, so in effect they’ll always be constrained by the E mount anyway. Of course the camera makers themselves have no such worries.

However, one potential advantage is that the L mount allows the firms to make more compact camera bodies compared to Canon and Nikon, along the lines of the APS-C Leica CL. Indeed both Panasonic and Sigma could in principle use the L mount to produce APS-C cameras if they so wished.

The L-mount Alliance – Our Thoughts

Until now, Leica’s L mount has been largely neglected by the mainstream. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with it – clearly it works absolutely fine – but instead that Leica’s mirrorless cameras have simply been beyond the reach of most people, and their market share too small to draw in other lens makers.

However, with today’s announcement, the L mount has been well and truly thrust centre stage. With two heavyweight companies joining Leica, it’s going to have to be taken much more seriously.

The huge question is whether any other camera companies might come on board; as yet Leica hasn’t said whether the alliance will be open to other companies. However the L-Mount could provide a lifeline for Olympus, for example, and enable it to grab a piece of the full-frame action. Maybe even Ricoh could contemplate using it for a future Pentax camera. Third party lens makers like Tamron, Zeiss and Samyang who already make optics for full-frame mirrorless will surely be evaluating very closely whether there’s going to be a market worth chasing.

One thing’s for sure: the sudden expansion of the full-frame mirrorless sector from one to four major systems promises exciting extra choices for photographers.