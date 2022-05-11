Leica introduces firmware updates for SL2 and SL2-S cameras May 11, 2022

Leica has introduced firmware updates for its 47MP SL2 (version 4.0) and 24MP SL-2S (version 3.0) full-frame mirrorless cameras, which add a variety of still picture and video functionalities.

The firmware updates for the Leica SL2 and Leica SL2-S bring the following new features:

Direct setting of ISO sensitivity via the thumbwheel/front dial.

Configurable time before automatic WLAN shutdown (Wi-Fi sleep mode).

Photo and video tagging via joystick.

Quick change of AF metering position between most recently used position and image centre.

An exposure and depth-of-field preview function.

Additional L-mount lens functions

The firmware updates also enable both of the SL2-series cameras to support additional functions for lenses of the L-Mount Alliance.

Other improvements mean the number of functions that can be accessed directly via the FN button has been increased and Geotagging via the Leica FOTOS App has been improved.

When using face detection in AF mode, it’s now possible to specify which eye the autofocus will prioritise, which is useful when you’re shooting a group of people.

Also, the new firmware versions allow the camera’s power-saving mode to be fully disabled – making it possible to deactivate the autofocus shut-off when recording videos via HDMI.

SL2-S video updates

On the video side of things the key extra firmware update for Leica’s SL2-S model enables the output of a Cine-4K RAW video signal with up to 60 frames per second to an external recorder via HDMI.

This means it’s now possible to capture 12-bit colour depth RAW video files with the following external recorders – the Atomos Ninja V, the Atomos Ninja V+ and the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR.

Where to download

To discover more details, download notes and access the firmware updates just click through to either Leica SL2 firmware or Leica SL2-S firmware.

