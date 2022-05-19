Leica discontinues CL & TL2 cameras to focus on full-frame May 19, 2022

Leica has revealed it has discontinued its CL and TL2 mirrorless APS-C format cameras to focus on producing full-frame cameras,

The news came via an official Leica Camera AG statement that was posted on an online forum on 16 May 2022.

The statement, first reported on the Leica Rumors website, cites the decline in sales of compact and system cameras with smaller sensors in the photography market, whilst sales of full-frame systems has been on the increase.

As a result, Leica has discontinued the APS-C models and stated, ‘Going forward, the company will primarily focus its attention on the production of full-frame cameras.’

The 24.2MP Leica CL APS-C rangefinder-style mirrorless model and the aluminium-bodied 24.3MP Leica TL2 were both launched in 2017.

Despite being discontinued, both cameras are still on sale via the Leica Camera Online Store and will will be available online and at some retailers around the world until they sell out.

Leica says it will still provide ‘comprehensive customer care’ for the CL and TL2 systems for six years from the date of purchase.

To date there hasn’t been an official statement on the Leica website, with the CL/TL section of the Leica website still listing both models.

See below for the full Leica statement on the CL and TL2 models

Reactive Statement on the Phasing Out of the CL-/TL2-System

Leica Camera AG

16th May 2022

Should you be approached by distributors, customers, or the media with regard to this topic, please use the following as a guideline for your response:

In recent years, the overall photography market has seen a decline in sales of compact and system cameras with smaller sensors. In comparison, the segment of cameras with full-frame sensors is developing particularly positively and shows continuing market growth. This development has prompted Leica Camera AG to discontinue its CL/TL2-System cameras, in order to realign itself strategically with these market changes. Going forward, the company will primarily focus its attention on the production of full-frame cameras.

Nevertheless, the company’s confidence in the high-quality performance of the CL/TL2-System remains unchanged – which is why Leica Camera AG will provide owners of the CL/TL2-System with another six years of comprehensive customer care from the date of purchase.

As ever, delivering a first-class customer experience through products that are superior in both construction and performance, continues to be the company’s primary aim.

