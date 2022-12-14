Leica DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-35mm F2.8 ASPH Lens Announced December 14, 2022

Panasonic has announced the new Leica DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-35mm F2.8 ASPH. Power O.I.S. lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras, an update to the Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm II lens which is now termed “outgoing” – effectively discontinued.

The new lens, equivalent to 24-70mm (in 35mm equivalent terms) has been updated to give an improved close focus distance (of 15cm), as well as reduced focus breathing and smother aperture changes, which will be of benefit when used for video recording.

The new Leica 12-35mm F2.8 lens is weather-sealed, has 14 elements in 9 groups, with 7 aperture blades (in a circular design), and a 58mm filter thread. It will be available in February 2023 for £879.99 RRP.

14th December 2022 – Panasonic is delighted to introduce the LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-35mm / F2.8 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S., a versatile large-aperture Micro Four Thirds lens with a 12-35mm zoom range (equivalent to 24-70mm on a 35mm camera) and 58mm filter diameter.

The Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-35mm F2.8 Lens will be available in February 2023 for £879.99 RRP

Thanks to its compact and high-mobility design, a constant F2.8 aperture and O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabiliser) built-in, the lens covers virtually any shooting situation. Designed to replace the outgoing LUMIX G X VARIO 12-35 mm / F2.8 II ASPH. as one of Panasonic’s highest quality LUMIX G Micro Four Thirds lenses, it has been engineered to rigorous optical standards from LEICA and boasts a rugged splash- and dust-resistant1 design capable of performing at temperatures as low as -10º Celsius – despite weighing just 306g.

Inside the LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-35mm / F2.8 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. are fourteen lens elements arranged in nine groups for exceptional optical performance. These include four aspherical lenses, one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) lens, the latter being of an updated design with higher transmittance for natural colour reproduction.

The lens also features Panasonic’s unique Nano Surface Coating, reducing reflections across the entire visible light range and, working in tandem with a new light-shielding component, minimising ghosting and flare. The 7-blade aperture diaphragm, meanwhile, has a circular design to provide smooth, attractive bokeh in out-of-focus areas of the image.

The LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-35mm / F2.8 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. offers greater versatility than the LUMIX G X VARIO 12-35mm / F2.8 II ASPH, thanks to a shorter focusing distance of just 0.15m (at the wide end) with a larger magnification ratio of 0.21x (at 17mm focal length).

It also includes a new mechanism to suppress focus breathing, a distracting effect that can occur during video capture, as well as micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure changes during recording. These features, together with the lens’ silent, high precision autofocus operation and highly effective O.I.S. anti-shake technology, make it ideal for professional video production as well as still photography.

With the stunning lightweight mobility common to all MFT lenses, a rugged design and fantastic optical performance across its focal range, the LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-35mm / F2.8 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. sets a new standard for LUMIX G zoom lenses. It will be available from February 2023 priced at £879.00 RRP

