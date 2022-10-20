Leica brings back the Leica M6 and Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 lens October 20, 2022

We have good news for the nostalgic turning from digital to analogue photography. Leica has heard you. They have relaunched the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 lens and the Leica M6 camera. While retaining much of what made the originals great, they’ve also been brought up to speed to these modern times.

The Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 lens, nicknamed “The True King of Bokeh,” now has a second round lens hood that enables the use of filters along with the original lockable focus ring and black attachable lens hood. It is the fourth member of the Leica Classic Line, alongside the Summaron-M 28 f/5.6, the Thambar-M 90 f/2.2 and the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH.

The 2022 version of the Leica M6 remains the same in features such as the slanted rewind crank for the film. New features include a redesigned top cover, milled from solid brass and enhanced with an abrasion-resistant lacquer. It also comes with an optimised rangefinder with 0.72x magnification, an improved light meter, and a handy battery warning indicator.

Stefan Daniel, Executive Vice President Technology and Operations of Leica Camera, explains: “Since 1984, countless iconic pictures have been taken with it [Leica M6]; it was a part of the product range for over 18 years and is still a fascinating camera with an extremely high utility value. Conscious analogue photography as an antithesis to the flood of digital images is enjoying great popularity. Therefore, it was only logical for us to produce the Leica M6 again as one of the most popular representatives of this camera type.”

The Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is now available across all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers. The retail price will be £3,450.00 including VAT.

The Leica M6 will become available across all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting on November 3, 2022. The retail price will be £4,500.00 including VAT.

