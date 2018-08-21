Leica announces new M10–P with quiet shutter

Other new features include a touchscreen and a more subtle design – all intended to help make the camera as discreet as possible.

Leica’s new M10-P rangefinder camera will sit alongside the existing M10 in the premium camera manufacturer’s line-up, offering customers the chance to choose between the two editions.

In essence, the two cameras are very similar, but the M10-P has been designed to be as discreet as possible for street-style photography. So, while it uses the same sensor, processor and outward body design, there have been a few upgrades to help achieve that aim.

First and foremost is the new quiet shutter – the quietest ever found on an M series, even analogue models. At the launch event in London, AP was treated to a playlist of various shutter models currently on the market – including the Nikon D850 and the existing M10 model – and while it’s not completely silent, it is indeed much less audible.

Discreet

To keep things as subtle as possible, the iconic red Leica dot has been removed from the front of the camera – but just to make sure everybody knows you’ve got one, a new name engraving can be found on the M10-P’s top-plate. The M10-P uses the same brass and magnesium alloy body as the M10, and is also the same weight and dimensions.

For the first time in an M series, a touch-sensitive screen has been incorporated. It can be used in both playback and when shooting in Live View for various functions such as pinch to zoom, swipe navigation, and to choose magnification point.

A sprit level, or virtual horizon, has also been incorporated that can be viewed both through the viewfinder and on the screen.

The Leica M10-P is available to buy now in either black or silver chrome, at a retail price of £6,500 (body only) – which compares to £5,850 for the standard M-10. It is compatible with Leica’s range of M lenses.