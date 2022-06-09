Leica announces limited edition Leica M-A ‘Titan’ sets June 9, 2022

Leica has announced a limited edition of 250 Leica M-A ‘Titan’ sets, which comprise a Leica M-A camera body and an APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. lens milled from titanium.

The Leica M-A ‘Titan’ set is the sixth time that Leica has released a limited-edition with a titanium exterior.

It continues a tradition that began with the Leica M6 TTL ‘Titanium’ in 2001.

Distinguished by a look that is ‘as elegant as it is exclusive’, the set combines the ‘timeless appeal’ of the analogue Leica M-A camera with the classic design of the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH.

Milled from titanium

To create this high-end ensemble, key components of the camera and lens were milled from solid titanium – a material that’s known for its exceptional resilience and durability.

This gives both the camera and lens with greater solidity, as well as a unique appearance that is said to be ‘impossible to achieve’ with any other material.

As a purely mechanical camera, the Leica M-A (Typ 127) doesn’t rely on battery power or any data connections.

The 35mm film rangefinder camera was launched by Leica at the Photokina show in 2014, and is available in a choice of either black chrome or silver chrome finishes.

At the time Leica said, ‘As a purely mechanical rangefinder camera, the Leica M-A stands for a return to photography in its most original form.’

The design of the special edition M-A kit also features the classic ‘Ernst Leitz Wetzlar’ script on the top plate.

It is presented in a special presentation box with an inner lining of black silk.

Classic lens appearance

The set includes the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., whose external components are also made of titanium for this special edition.

The lens’ appearance is modelled on the very first Summicron-M with a 50mm focal length, which was introduced in 1956.

Another element of the set’s classic aesthetic is the round lens hood, which is also made of solid titanium.

With its ‘unparalleled optical performance’, the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. is claimed to represent ‘the pinnacle of full-frame lens design.’

Both the camera and lens feature engravings with their respective special-edition serial numbers.

Pricing & availability

Limited to 250 units worldwide, the Leica M-A ‘Titan’ set is available now at Leica Camera London, 64-66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD and at specialist retailers for a RRP of £18,000.

Find out more

For more information about Leica products visit the Leica Camera website.

Related articles:

Leica and Panasonic announce ‘L² Technology’ collaboration

Leica teams up with Xiaomi in new smartphone imaging deal

Leica discontinues CL & TL2 cameras to focus on full-frame

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.