Leica and Hodinkee announce the Leica Q2 ‘Ghost’ edition November 15, 2022

Leica and Hodinkee, one of the leading platforms for watches, have announced the Leica Q2 ‘Ghost’ edition, which is identical to the Leica Q2 and pays tribute to an iconic diving watch known as ‘Ghost Bezel’ with its grey leather covering.

A special Q2 ‘Ghost’ Set will be available exclusively on the Hodinkee website starting on 15 November 2022. The Leica Q2 ‘Ghost’ by Hodinkee will be available to buy globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting on the 8th of December for a price of £5,180 including VAT.

Wetzlar, 15th November 2022. In 2019, Leica Camera AG designed the Leica M10-P “Ghost” in cooperation with Hodinkee, one of the leading platforms for watches. The successful collaboration continues with a special edition; Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee as well as the Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee.

The timeless design of the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee pays tribute to an iconic diving watch known as “Ghost Bezel” among connoisseurs. Inspired by the classic watch with its rare grey bezel, the Leica designers together with Hodinkee have created the elegant, discreet colouring of the Q2 special model.

The stylish grey leather covering is made of fine cowhide with the addition of a special coating to reliably protect the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee against environmental influences. The top cover and lens are painted in an unobtrusive light grey and the red Leica logo has been deliberately omitted. The special edition includes a carrying strap round-woven from grey yarn with a stable key ring binding. Technically, the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee is identical to the Q2 serial model.

Also available is the Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee. This edition is limited to 150 sets worldwide and is adorned with imprinted Leica lettering on the top cover. In addition, two engravings in the display glass show the respective special serial number, between 001/150 and 150/150, as well as the set name. The Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee features a silver thumb rest and comes with a grey carrying strap. All Q2 “Ghost” sets come with a certificate of authenticity.

