Leica adds Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. in Matte Black April 7, 2022

Leica has revealed it has added a new, robust version of it Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. fast, wide-angle prime lens in Matte Black.

The ‘especially robust’ Summicron-M variant, which features an integrated lens hood, is now available.

The matte black Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. lens has a specialist-paint finish offers extremely scratch-resistant properties, along with a discrete appearance that is ideally suited to classic reportage photography.

The light green inlaid engravings on the lens have been designed to complement the Leica M10-P Reporter camera, but it is, of course, compatible with any other full-frame rangefinder M cameras, such as the most recently released Leica M11.

Integrated lens hood

In contrast to the standard Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH., the matte black variant features an integrated lens hood, which extends via one quick twist for ultimate convenience and ease.

The wide-angle Summicron lens is said to be ‘fast, compact and delivers exceptional performance. Its outstanding speed makes it particularly versatile and delivers brilliant imaging results even in difficult lighting conditions.’

Pricing & availability

The Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. in a matte black finish can now be purchased at specialist retailers or from Leica Camera at 64-66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD for £4,000.

For more information about Leica visit the Leica Camera website.

