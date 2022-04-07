Advertisement

Leica adds Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. in Matte Black

April 7, 2022

Leica has revealed it has added a new, robust version of it Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. fast, wide-angle prime lens in Matte Black.

The ‘especially robust’ Summicron-M variant, which features an integrated lens hood, is now available.

The matte black Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. lens has a specialist-paint finish offers extremely scratch-resistant properties, along with a discrete appearance that is ideally suited to classic reportage photography.

The Summicron-M 28 f/2 Matte Black lens shown on-camera

The light green inlaid engravings on the lens have been designed to complement the Leica M10-P Reporter camera, but it is, of course, compatible with any other full-frame rangefinder M cameras, such as the most recently released Leica M11.

Integrated lens hood

In contrast to the standard Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH., the matte black variant features an integrated lens hood, which extends via one quick twist for ultimate convenience and ease.

Side view of the Summicron-M 28 f/2 Matte Black lens

The wide-angle Summicron lens is said to be ‘fast, compact and delivers exceptional performance. Its outstanding speed makes it particularly versatile and delivers brilliant imaging results even in difficult lighting conditions.’

A view of the glass at the front of the Summicron-M 28 f/2 Matte Black lens

Pricing & availability

The Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. in a matte black finish can now be purchased at specialist retailers or from Leica Camera at 64-66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD for £4,000.

For more information about Leica visit the Leica Camera website.

