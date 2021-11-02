LEE Filters reveals ‘Elements’ circular filters November 2, 2021

Filter maker LEE Filters has announced LEE Elements, a range of circular filters for photographers and videographers.

Available in 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm, the Elements range comprises five filter types:

Little Stopper (offering 6 stops of light reduction)

Big Stopper (10 stops of light reduction)

CPL (circular polariser)

two densities of VND (variable ND, providing 2-5 or 6-9 stops of light reduction)

“For the first time, LEE’s renowned Stopper filters for long-exposure photography are available in a circular format,” said the company. “The Little Stopper and Big Stopper also feature stackable housings, allowing them to be combined,” said LEE Filters.

“For further flexibility, the CPL and VND filters – which feature increased front rings to ensure optimal edge-crop performance – can be stacked in front of a Stopper”

The filters also feature a knurled finish for better all-weather grip and the front and rear sections of the rotating CPL and VND can be identified by touch. The filters also feature a robust black anodized aluminium frame.

The Variable ND filters features stop points built-in to avoid cross polarisation, which is often a problem with variable ND filters, leading to reduced image quality, and blackened images.

From LEE Filters:

“The fluid rotation mechanics of the CPL and VND filters ensure smooth, silent operation, ideal for videography. Additionally, the VND filters feature a bracketed design with a rotational limit that eliminates the risk of cross-polarisation anomalies. The VND filters’ clearly marked numeric stop positions—tuned to LEE’s tight tolerance standard for ND filters – support stills and video content creators with real-time exposure control in dynamic lighting situations and also provide another creative option for long-exposure photography. LEE Elements CPL filters draw on LEE’s expertise in polarisation for ultimate reflection and contrast control.”

“Beyond the filter range’s scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coatings, LEE Elements features hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings equivalent to those found on Panavision’s PanaND and LEE’s ProGlass Cine IRND filters, providing enhanced protection against moisture and fingerprints. The filters also feature a knurled finish for an enhanced all-weather grip. Additionally, the front and rear sections of the rotating CPL and VND incorporate differentiated grip patterns to provide users with tactile feedback as the filters are adjusted.”

“Each LEE Elements filter comes with its own single-piece, impact-resistant protective hard case with custom foam insert. The curved, single-piece design allows the case to be held comfortably in one hand as the user removes or replaces the filter, and the cases are sized to be able to fit into a pocket or occupy minimal space in a camera bag. Each filter also comes with its own cleaning cloth.”

The new range is available from LEE Filters dealers and www.leefiltersdirect.com