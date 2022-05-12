Latest photo gear to be at CameraWorld LIVE 2022 event May 12, 2022

Imaging retailer CameraWorld has revealed details of its 2022 LIVE event, at the Brands Hatch racing circuit on 7 July 2022, which will give photographers the chance to get their hands on the very latest photo gear.

It’s the 10th year of the CameraWorld LIVE event, which will have many of the biggest brands in photography in attendance, special show deals on equipment, plus unique ‘photowalk’ opportunities to meet and be tutored by top photographers.

A CameraWorld spokesperson told AP, ‘LIVE offers some great experiences that go beyond the equipment. It’s a great day out for any level of photographer. The show is set to be bigger and better than ever. We cater for all levels of photographers; whether you are tired of the limitations of your camera phone and looking to get into ‘real’ photography for the first time, a card-carrying camera enthusiast, or even a fully-fledged professional photographer. There really is something for everyone.’

Try the newest equipment

Photographers attending can meet representatives from top imaging companies as well as some of their brand Ambassadors.

In fact, the CameraWorld LIVE may be the very first public outing to see and test out some of the world’s newest camera equipment, whilst shooting motorsports action.

The confirmed line-up of exhibitors includes Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sigma, Tamron, Samyang, Zeiss, Peak Design, Tenba, Benbo, Nanlite, Velbon, Hoya, Lexar, Besview, Z-Rite, Op/Tech and Hahnel.

With cameras like the Nikon Z 9 and the Sony A1 available, you’ll be able to get hands-on with some of the world’s newest and fastest models.

Photowalks with top pros

Get up close to shoot the motorsport action with your camera or join one of the photowalks with top professional photographers, who will share their wisdom and offer advice to help you make the most of your camera.

Sony photographer Stephen Walker has already been confirmed to lead a photowalk and other top professionals shooting Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sigma and Tamron will be confirmed soon.

As professional photographers are announced, attendees can book themselves onto their photowalks via the CameraWorld LIVE website.

Show deals

CameraWorld is also promising to offer you the ‘best offers on all of the latest equipment at unbeatable prices! We bring the best of our multi-award winning retail service with eye-popping show deals, and our second-hand trade-in/trade-up post so that you can fully refresh and update your camera bag!’

The trade-in/trade-up post gives you the opportunity to upgrade your old equipment.

A CameraWorld spokesperson told AP, ‘We offer higher prices on your old gear at the show making it incredibly easy to upgrade.’

Exclusive AP reader ticket offer

CameraWorld LIVE 2022 will be held at Brands Hatch, Longfield, West Kingsdown, Longfield, Kent, DA3 8NG.

The event starts at 11am on Thursday 7 July 2022.

Entry tickets are usually £10, but with an exclusive AP discount code – APMAG – Amateur Photographer readers can buy tickets for just £5 each.

To book tickets go to the CameraWorld LIVE website, click on ‘Tickets’ in the top navigation bar, then enter the promo code APMAG to get the half-price deal.

Related articles:

Nikon Z 9 review

Sony Alpha A1 review

Best British sports photography of 2021: SJA Awards