Latest issue is “on the shelf”

The latest issue of AP is onsale now and there is an interesting story behind the cover, which is all about buying second-hand cameras and lenses.

Studio photographer turned handyman, Andrew Sydenham, built some special shelves for the cameras, which he then shot under studio conditions. A huge thanks to second-hand specialist, MPB.com of Brighton, who supplied the cameras at very short notice, including such great second-hand buys as the Canon EOS 5 and Nikon D5500, not to mention some quality preloved lenses. Thanks to all the readers who shared their second-hand best buys and buying experiences too – and do get in touch if you snaffle a bargain.