Last chance to win £10,000 in the Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards April 28, 2022

Photographers have until 5 May 2022 to enter their submissions for the 15th Landscape Photographer Of the Year Awards, which has a top prize of £10,000.

Landscape Photographer of the Year is a prestigious photography award that celebrates the best of British landscapes.

This year’s prize fund is worth over £20,000, with £10,000 for the overall winner and additional special awards.

The awards are to everyone, with a special youth competition for those aged 18 or under.

Photographs that have been shot in the UK since 5 May 2017 are eligible for entry.

The founder of the Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards, photographer Charlie Waite, commented, ‘I am so proud that 2022 will be the year we celebrate the 15th Landscape Photographer of the Year! With the variety of adult and junior categories, the competition offers all lovers of photography the opportunity to showcase the wonderful diversity of the United Kingdom, that only photography can reveal.’

Entry categories

Entries are split into four main categories: Classic View; Urban Life; Black and White; Your View, plus four further Special Awards, in association with the competition’s partners.

The themes for the four Special Awards are Lines in the Landscape, Historic Britain, Coast and Landscapes at Night.

For the full list of all categories and prizes please visit Landscape Photographer of the Year.

How to enter

All entries to the awards must be uploaded via the competition website, Landscape Photographer of the Year, before midday on 5 May 2022.

Entry fees apply, so please check on the website for the full terms and conditions.

Exhibition & book

An exhibition of winning entries will tour the UK starting in November 2022 – it will be run in partnership with Network Rail.

The winning and commended images will also be published in a coffee-table book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 15, which is scheduled to be published by Ilex Press in late October 2022.

