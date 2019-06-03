Last chance to apply for generous RPS bursary

You have until 4th June to get your applications in for this bursary, which this year aims to support a project which raises environmental awareness

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) in partnership with The Photographic Angle is offering a one-year bursary to support a photographic project that will promote environmental awareness. The Society is looking for a creative interpretation of the subject as well as documentary and editorial images of the highest quality. The bursaries will provide £3000 to assist with travel expenses, photographic equipment and other project-related costs. In addition to the funding, Metro Imaging will print the winner’s portfolio.

Applications are invited from anyone living or studying in the United Kingdom with a talent for taking photographs and an interest in the environmental concerns that we face today.

Closing for applications Tuesday 4 June 2019. Please submit your online form and eight images here