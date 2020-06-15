Large-aperture Tamron superzoom for Sony full frame

Tamron’s latest offering for Sony full-frame is an all-in-one superzoom, the 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD.

Due onsale on the 25th June for £799.99, it’s the first lens of its type to feature a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture. Despite this, it’s relatively compact and lightweight, at just 117mm long and 575g in weight,and uses the same 67mm diameter filters as Tamron’s other recent E-mount lenses. Its minimum object distance ranges from 19cm at wideangle to 80cmat telephoto.

The lens also includes an RXD stepping motor for fast, silent autofocus, moisture-resistant construction, and a fluorine coating on the front element to repelgrease and water. It’s compatible with Sony’s latest AF technologies such as Eye AF, and the lens firmware can be updated via the camera. See our full review here.