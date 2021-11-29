Venus Optics reveals tiny Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO November 29, 2021

Macro lens specialist Venus Optics has unveiled the Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO; a small, lightweight lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras that offers twice life-size magnification. By using a shorter focal length and smaller maximum aperture, it’s about half the weight of the firm’s existing Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO and two-thirds of the length. Initially it’ll be available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Leica M and Sony E mounts.

Optically the lens employs a completely new design, with 13 elements in 9 groups, including 3 made from extra-low dispersion glass. According to Venus Optics, this allows colour fringing due to chromatic aberration to be essentially eliminated – hence the APO designation. The lens employs an internal focus design, with a minimum focus distance of just 16.3cm. Both focusing and aperture setting are manual.

Physically, the lens is remarkably compact, at 81mm long, 53mm in diameter, and weighing just 291g in its E-mount incarnation (RF and Z versions are fractionally larger and heavier). It uses filters a mere 46mm in diameter. The Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO is available to pre-order now in RF, Z and E-mount versions for £449.

Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO full specifications