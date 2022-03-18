Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APO released for MFT format
March 18, 2022
Venus Optics has released its Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens with a Micro Four Thirds mount, which offers a 50mm (35mm equivalent) coverage angle.
The new Laowa Argus 25mm has inherited the fast f/0.95 maximum aperture, optical performance, internal focusing and low focus breathing seen in the existing Argus lenses in Sony E/FE, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Fujifilm X mounts.
The prime lens is suitable for stills and video use and features a full-metal lens design with internal focusing and low focus breathing, and is now available with a Micro Four Thirds lens mount.
Optical configuration
The optical configuration is of 14 elements in eight groups with one aspherical element, one element made from Extra-low Dispersion glass and three elements made from Ultra High Refraction glass to help to miminise chromatic aberration across the frame.
A 300° focus throw has been introduced to allow more precise focusing with this fully manual lens.
Nine diaphragm blades contribute to attractive rendering of out-of-focus backgrounds and foregrounds, drawing viewers’ eyes to the focal point of the image.
The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens weighs 570grams, is 86mm long and has a diameter of 71 mm.
The lens, features a metal construction, and accepts 62mm diameter filters.
The aperture ring and focus ring have deep grooves for better handling, and there’s a minimum focus of 25cm.
You can watch a video below showing some of the capabilities of the lens…
Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO – Key specifications
- Mount: Micro Four Thirds
- Focal length: 25mm (50mm equiv.)
- Angle of view: 46.7 degrees
- Lens construction: 14 elements in 8 groups
- Aperture blades: 9
- Maximum aperture: f/0.95
- Minimum aperture: f/11
- Minimum focus distance: 0.25m
- Maximum magnification ratio: 0.17x
- Filter thread: 62mm
- Dimensions: 71x86mm
- Weight: 570g
Pricing & availability
The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens is available to pre-order now for £399 (or $399 in the US).
To discover more just visit the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO product page.
Related articles:
World’s First Laowa Argus 35mm F0.95 FF Lens Announced
Venus Optics reveals Laowa Argus 33mm f/0.95 CF APO
Venus Optics announces fast aperture 45mm f0.95 portrait lens
Read our guide to the Best Micro Four Thirds lenses