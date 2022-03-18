Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APO released for MFT format March 18, 2022

Venus Optics has released its Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens with a Micro Four Thirds mount, which offers a 50mm (35mm equivalent) coverage angle.

The new Laowa Argus 25mm has inherited the fast f/0.95 maximum aperture, optical performance, internal focusing and low focus breathing seen in the existing Argus lenses in Sony E/FE, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Fujifilm X mounts.

The prime lens is suitable for stills and video use and features a full-metal lens design with internal focusing and low focus breathing, and is now available with a Micro Four Thirds lens mount.

Optical configuration

The optical configuration is of 14 elements in eight groups with one aspherical element, one element made from Extra-low Dispersion glass and three elements made from Ultra High Refraction glass to help to miminise chromatic aberration across the frame.

A 300° focus throw has been introduced to allow more precise focusing with this fully manual lens.

Nine diaphragm blades contribute to attractive rendering of out-of-focus backgrounds and foregrounds, drawing viewers’ eyes to the focal point of the image.

The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens weighs 570grams, is 86mm long and has a diameter of 71 mm.

The lens, features a metal construction, and accepts 62mm diameter filters.

The aperture ring and focus ring have deep grooves for better handling, and there’s a minimum focus of 25cm.

You can watch a video below showing some of the capabilities of the lens…

Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO – Key specifications

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Micro Four Thirds Focal length: 25mm (50mm equiv.)

25mm (50mm equiv.) Angle of view: 46.7 degrees

46.7 degrees Lens construction: 14 elements in 8 groups

14 elements in 8 groups Aperture blades: 9

9 Maximum aperture: f/0.95

f/0.95 Minimum aperture: f/11

f/11 Minimum focus distance: 0.25m

0.25m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.17x

0.17x Filter thread: 62mm

62mm Dimensions: 71x86mm

71x86mm Weight: 570g

Pricing & availability

The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens is available to pre-order now for £399 (or $399 in the US).

To discover more just visit the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO product page.

Related articles:

World’s First Laowa Argus 35mm F0.95 FF Lens Announced

Venus Optics reveals Laowa Argus 33mm f/0.95 CF APO

Venus Optics announces fast aperture 45mm f0.95 portrait lens

Read our guide to the Best Micro Four Thirds lenses