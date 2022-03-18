Advertisement

Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APO released for MFT format

March 18, 2022

Venus Optics has released its Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens with a Micro Four Thirds mount, which offers a 50mm (35mm equivalent) coverage angle.

The new Laowa Argus 25mm has inherited the fast f/0.95 maximum aperture, optical performance, internal focusing and low focus breathing seen in the existing Argus lenses in Sony E/FE, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Fujifilm X mounts.

The prime lens is suitable for stills and video use and features a full-metal lens design with internal focusing and low focus breathing, and is now available with a Micro Four Thirds lens mount.

Front, three quarters view of the new Laowa Argus 25mm optic

Optical configuration

The optical configuration is of 14 elements in eight groups with one aspherical element, one element made from Extra-low Dispersion glass and three elements made from Ultra High Refraction glass to help to miminise chromatic aberration across the frame.

A 300° focus throw has been introduced to allow more precise focusing with this fully manual lens.

Nine diaphragm blades contribute to attractive rendering of out-of-focus backgrounds and foregrounds, drawing viewers’ eyes to the focal point of the image.

The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens weighs 570grams, is 86mm long and has a diameter of 71 mm.

The lens, features a metal construction, and accepts 62mm diameter filters.

The aperture ring and focus ring have deep grooves for better handling, and there’s a minimum focus of 25cm.

You can watch a video below showing some of the capabilities of the lens…

Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO – Key specifications 

  • Mount: Micro Four Thirds
  • Focal length: 25mm (50mm equiv.)
  • Angle of view: 46.7 degrees
  • Lens construction: 14 elements in 8 groups
  • Aperture blades: 9
  • Maximum aperture: f/0.95
  • Minimum aperture: f/11
  • Minimum focus distance: 0.25m
  • Maximum magnification ratio: 0.17x
  • Filter thread: 62mm
  • Dimensions: 71x86mm
  • Weight: 570g
The lens mount of the new Laowa Argus 25mm f:0.95 lens

Pricing & availability

The Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO lens is available to pre-order now for £399 (or $399 in the US).

To discover more just visit the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 MFT APO product page.

