Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe macro lens available

June 7, 2022

Venus Optics has announced that its unique Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe macro lens – a successor to the 2019 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe lens – is now available.

At launch, in 2019, the Laowa 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe was the world’s first consumer-grade probe lens, which allowed users to capture very creative shots.

The Laowa 24mm Probe lens could focus down to 2cm (@ 2:1) and create a wide angle ‘Bug Eye’ view of 84.1°.

The mount and beginning of the interchangeable 90° Periscope tube for the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe

The mount and the interchangeable 90° Periscope tube attached to the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe

New features

The new 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens now comes with a new, interchangeable 90° Periscope tube or you can ‘shoot straight’ at 0°.

The lens can also rotate 360° along the axis by unlocking the orientation ring.

The lens has an 85° angle of view and a close working distance of just 2cm, which helps to create the ‘bug-eye’ perspective.

The lens is especially useful for shooting small subjects underwater, to get close-ups of bugs on land, to shoot commercial stills or to film close-ups for wildlife documentaries.

The lens’ 2x magnification allows for capturing subjects of different sizes with details.

Users can poke the long and waterproof barrel into a tight space or underwater to obtain a unique perspective.

EF mount version of the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens with full periscope tube shown

What’s in the box?

An LED Ring Lite provides an extra light source.

Additional accessories can also be mounted at the tip of the lens through the ¼-inch screw hole.

The 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens kit includes the main unit, a 90° Module and a Direct View Module.

The lens kit also includes a white USB cable dimmer (with power adjustment), a black USB cable (without power adjustment), a protective case, and five front and rear caps for all modules and the main unit.

Watch a video showing the capabilities of the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens below…

Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens – key features

  • Bug-eye perspective
  • 2x magnification
  • Deep depth of field
  • Long & tubular lens barrel
  • Waterproof barrel
  • LED Ring Lite
  • 360° Rotation
  • 0° & 90° interchangeable
  • Extra threaded tip (1/4 20)

Pricing & availability

The Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens is available now at £2,449.

To find out more go to Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe.

