Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe macro lens available June 7, 2022

Venus Optics has announced that its unique Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe macro lens – a successor to the 2019 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe lens – is now available.

At launch, in 2019, the Laowa 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe was the world’s first consumer-grade probe lens, which allowed users to capture very creative shots.

The Laowa 24mm Probe lens could focus down to 2cm (@ 2:1) and create a wide angle ‘Bug Eye’ view of 84.1°.

New features

The new 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens now comes with a new, interchangeable 90° Periscope tube or you can ‘shoot straight’ at 0°.

The lens can also rotate 360° along the axis by unlocking the orientation ring.

The lens has an 85° angle of view and a close working distance of just 2cm, which helps to create the ‘bug-eye’ perspective.

The lens is especially useful for shooting small subjects underwater, to get close-ups of bugs on land, to shoot commercial stills or to film close-ups for wildlife documentaries.

The lens’ 2x magnification allows for capturing subjects of different sizes with details.

Users can poke the long and waterproof barrel into a tight space or underwater to obtain a unique perspective.

What’s in the box?

An LED Ring Lite provides an extra light source.

Additional accessories can also be mounted at the tip of the lens through the ¼-inch screw hole.

The 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens kit includes the main unit, a 90° Module and a Direct View Module.

The lens kit also includes a white USB cable dimmer (with power adjustment), a black USB cable (without power adjustment), a protective case, and five front and rear caps for all modules and the main unit.

Watch a video showing the capabilities of the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens below…

Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens – key features

Bug-eye perspective

2x magnification

Deep depth of field

Long & tubular lens barrel

Waterproof barrel

LED Ring Lite

360° Rotation

0° & 90° interchangeable

Extra threaded tip (1/4 20)

Pricing & availability

The Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens is available now at £2,449.

To find out more go to Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe.

