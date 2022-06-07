Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe macro lens available
June 7, 2022
Venus Optics has announced that its unique Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe macro lens – a successor to the 2019 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe lens – is now available.
At launch, in 2019, the Laowa 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe was the world’s first consumer-grade probe lens, which allowed users to capture very creative shots.
The Laowa 24mm Probe lens could focus down to 2cm (@ 2:1) and create a wide angle ‘Bug Eye’ view of 84.1°.
New features
The new 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens now comes with a new, interchangeable 90° Periscope tube or you can ‘shoot straight’ at 0°.
The lens can also rotate 360° along the axis by unlocking the orientation ring.
The lens has an 85° angle of view and a close working distance of just 2cm, which helps to create the ‘bug-eye’ perspective.
The lens is especially useful for shooting small subjects underwater, to get close-ups of bugs on land, to shoot commercial stills or to film close-ups for wildlife documentaries.
The lens’ 2x magnification allows for capturing subjects of different sizes with details.
Users can poke the long and waterproof barrel into a tight space or underwater to obtain a unique perspective.
What’s in the box?
An LED Ring Lite provides an extra light source.
Additional accessories can also be mounted at the tip of the lens through the ¼-inch screw hole.
The 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens kit includes the main unit, a 90° Module and a Direct View Module.
The lens kit also includes a white USB cable dimmer (with power adjustment), a black USB cable (without power adjustment), a protective case, and five front and rear caps for all modules and the main unit.
Watch a video showing the capabilities of the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens below…
Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens – key features
- Bug-eye perspective
- 2x magnification
- Deep depth of field
- Long & tubular lens barrel
- Waterproof barrel
- LED Ring Lite
- 360° Rotation
- 0° & 90° interchangeable
- Extra threaded tip (1/4 20)
Pricing & availability
The Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe lens is available now at £2,449.
To find out more go to Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe.
Related articles:
Venus Optics reveals tiny Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO
Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro review
Beginners guide to Macro Photography – How to create great macro photos
Best Macro Lenses for Mirrorless and DSLRs 2022
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.