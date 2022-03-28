Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift full-frame lens revealed March 28, 2022

Venus Optics has announced the new Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D shift lens, which is designed to provide an ultra-wide angle of view with nearly zero distortion.

Primarily designed for use on full-frame mirrorless cameras the lens allows for a +/-11mm shift on such cameras or a =/-8mm shift on medium format cameras.

At launch, the lens is available in the following mounts: Nikon F and Z, Sony E and FE, Canon EF and RF, L-mount and Fujifilm GFX.

It’s the first Zero-D shift lens from Laowa since the 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift, which was announced in October 2020.

The 20mm lens is mainly designed for shooting architecture, interiors, commercial or panoramic work.

The lens’ construction features 16 elements in 11 groups with two aspherical elements and three ED elements. Venus Optics says this brings, ‘impressive control on chromatic aberration and ensuring the image sharpness is consistent from the centre to the edge.’

Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift lens – Key features:

±11mm Shift Amount

‘Zero’ Distortion

14-blade aperture

Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups (2 aspherical and 3 ED elements)

Close focusing distance: 22cm

82mm filter thread

360° rotatable lens hood

Pricing & availability

The lens is available to order immediately in the UK, via the Laowa distributor, UK Digital, with a price of £1,139. UK Digital says it is expecting shipments in mid-April.

See the full Venus Optics press release below:

