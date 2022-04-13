Laowa 15mm f/4.5R Zero-D Shift: 14-blade update of world’s widest angle shift lens April 13, 2022

Venus Optics has announced a ‘red ring’ version of its Laowa 15mm shift lens, known as the Laowa 15mm f/4.5R Zero-D Shift, which more than doubles the number of aperture blades of the ‘blue ring’ version from five blades up to 14.

The original Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift lens was launched in October 2020 and was billed as the title of world’s widest shift lens, with its 65mm image circle and 360-degree rotation capabilities.

The news of the uoafdte 15mm shift lens comes just over two weeks after the Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift full-frame lens was revealed.

Venus Optics will now offer two versions of the 15mm lens – the blue ring and a red ring option.

The blue ring will remain with the original five-bladed aperture while the red ring will feature the new 14-bladed option.

Venus Optics says that the Laowa 15mm f/4.5R Zero-D Shift was made with a 14-bladed aperture to allow it to produce 14-pointed sunstars.

The company says that in comparison to the earlier five-bladed version, the sunburst effect with 14 points is ‘softer and subtler’.

Fujifilm G mount added

The original blue ring lens was designed for use on full-frame DSLR and mirrorless cameras in the following mounts – Canon EF, Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Pentax K and Sony E.

Now, both versions of the lens available in Fujifilm G mount, which means most cameras on the market will be able to use the lens natively without any adapters.

Venus Optics says it is making both versions of the lens available to give architecture photographers more options for their work, especially when there are many strong light sources and reflections in windows to consider.

Additional nine blades

The addition of nine more aperture blades has an effect on how the lens renders the out of focus areas.

The new red ring version is said to create a more rounded bokeh that is smoother and, according to Venus Optics, is more appealing for shooting cityscapes at night.

Venus Optics still touts either version of the Laowa 15mm f/4.5R Zero-D Shift as the world’s widest shift lens, with a 100-degree angle of view and 65mm image circle.

The lens has a maximum possible shift amount of +/- 11 degrees on full-frame cameras and +/-8mm on medium format cameras.

The company says that the ultra-wide angle with well-controlled distortion gives greater flexibility to capture buildings, architecture and interiors.

Both versions of the lens are constructed of 17 elements in 11 groups, which includes two aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion elements to suppress chromatic aberration, as well as the same lens coatings that additionally control chromatic aberration, flaring and ghosting.

Pricing & availability

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5R Zero-D Shift is now available for $1199, which is the same price as the five-aperture version.

To find out more go to Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift.

