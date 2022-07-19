Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens for APS-C cameras announced July 19, 2022

Venus Optics has announced the new Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens – a pancake-style lens that’s specifically designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The lens comes in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, L-mount and Fuji X-mount versions and is available in a choice of black or silver livery.

The lens is extremely compact at just 25mm long and weighs only 130g.

It is said to be ‘the world’s widest rectilinear pancake offering a remarkable 109.3° angle of view.’

The optical structure of the lens consist of 12 elements (four of which are ED elements) in eight groups.

Venus Optics says, ‘the performance of chromatic aberration, flaring and ghosting effects are optimised to support your day and night snapshots.’

Five aperture blades

The lens is built with five aperture blades and the Laowa lens is said to give ‘stunning 10-point Sunstars can be easily created when shooting towards a strong light source.’

With a minimum focusing distance of just 10cm, you can get extremely close to subjects and play around with creating wide-angle macro shots.

The Cookie lens is said to be able to achieve ‘a nice separation between the object and background.’

The 10mm lens is equipped with a 37mm filter thread to allow you to use screw-in filters directly, without the need to use an additional filter holder.

Featuring super-low distortion and ‘excellent image quality‘, Venus Optics claims, ‘this is your go-to lens for street, landscape and everyday photography.’

Venus Optics says, ‘Unlike other pancake lenses in the market, this pancake lens has excellent control of optical distortion. You can now take sharp-edged architecture and spectacular landscape images with this lens like a no-brainer!’

You can watch a short film about the Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens below…

Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie – key specs

Format: APS-C

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture range: F4

Angle of view: 109.3°

Lens structure: 12 elements (4 ED) in 8 groups

Aperture blades: 5

Minimum focusing distance: 10mm

Maximum magnification: 0.15x

Focus mode: Manual

Filter thread: ø37mm

Dimensions: ø59.8x25mm

Weight: 130g

Mounts: Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, L, Fuji X

Pricing & availability

The Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens is now available to order.

It’s priced at £339 in the UK.

To find out more go to Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie.

