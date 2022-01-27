Landscape wins ViewSonic’s latest ‘A Year of Colours’ contest January 27, 2022

A landscape image of a frozen lake in Grindelwald, Switzerland, shot with a drone camera by Robin Denisse, has won the final round of ViewSonic’s ‘A Year of Colours’ Instagram campaign for 2021. Each month people were encouraged to create and submit artwork based on a specific colour, with the winning December 2021 image by Denisse depicting ‘Pure White’.

Of Denisse’s winning artwork the judging panel commented, ‘In this photograph, the person became a speck within the vast snowscape, truly capturing a sense of serene isolation.’ This submission has joined the 11 other winning entries during 2021, which featured a wide spectrum of subjects – from a cosmic elephant to a flying car, and a quiet lagoon to a chaotic city with ‘cube virus’.

Denisse explained, ‘I am 26 and I moved to Switzerland three years ago to begin my engineering career. Living surrounded by mountains, having the possibility to run after work and look for the best places for sunsets, made me want to immortalise all these moments. Therefore, I quickly learned the basic techniques of landscape photography and editing on Lightroom to give this “moody” aspect to my photos that I particularly love. My little trademark is I always go out with my drone to take pictures of myself to add an order of scales to the immensity of nature that surrounds me.’

Throughout 2021 participants from around the world submitted their artwork to the year-long ViewSonic ColorPro Instagram campaign, with the aim of ‘fostering a digital hub of creativity and inspiration’. The A Year of Colours campaign has now continued into 2022, starting off with the January 2022 colour theme of Teal.

Oscar Lin, general manager of the monitor business at ViewSonic, explained, ‘With “A Year of Colours”, we wanted to bring a sense of wonder and consistency to our community through vibrant colours. Even though we could not meet in person, with the help from creators, we were able to create a digital hub of positivity, energy, and inspiration. We are excited to see more colourful submissions in 2022.’

The monthly winners of the ViewSonic ‘A Year of Colours’ 2021 contest were:

January: Ergen, Albania, on the theme ColorPro Blue

February: Aaron Walls, Mexico, on the theme Illuminating Yellow

March: Py Tran, Vietnam, on the theme Hana Red

April: Ajay ‘Jordan’ Singh, India, on the theme Vor Green

May: Ersin Acir, Turkey, on the theme Savanna Pink

June: Luis Mario Carlini Ruocco (aka Cosmik Madness), Argentina, on the theme Rainbow

July: Salih Özdemir (aka Ozart), Turkey, on the theme Istan Blue

August: Kuldeep Kumar, India, on the theme Requiem Purple

September: Umut Recber, Turkey, on the theme Midas Gold

October: Raiyani Muharramah, Indonesia, on the theme Vanta Black

November: Gokul Khrishna, India, on the theme Sienna Orange

December: Robin Denisse, Switzerland, on the theme Pure White

Each of the 2021 monthly winners received a ColorPro VP2785-2K professional display to help them to edit and work on future artworks. In 2022, ViewSonic will continue to give out ColorPro monitors to artists and creators. Apart from the monthly selections, ViewSonic will be inviting renowned influencers to create ‘stunning, colour-accurate images’. These influencers will then share their insights on the meaning of colours through a series of talks, live interviews and podcasts.

To find out more about how to enter visit ViewSonic’s A Year Of Colours Instagram Contest website. Entry conditions include posting your entered artwork in the selected colour of the month, tagging the ColorPro Instagram account @colorpro in your post, having a public account and following ColorPro on Instagram, using the hashtag #MyVisionPrecisely and using a hashtag for your country location. You can also view more of the latest submissions on the official ViewSonic @colorpro Instagram account.

