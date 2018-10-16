The winning images in the 2018 Landscape Photographer of the Year winners have been announced. Now in its 12th year, the competition celebrates the diverse rural and urban landscapes of the UK. The overall winner is named as Pete Rowbottom, who shot a competition regular, Glencoe. "The numerous strong diagonal lines of the ice fractures in Pete's image echo the shape of Buachaille Etive Mor in the background and have peaks of their own," said competition founder Charlie Waite. "This is an image where you can hear and feel the landscape as well as see it, so it is emotionally strong and involves the viewer on multiple levels." See below for a selection of winners and watch out a full report in AP soon.

Overall winner: Ice Spikes, Glencoe, Scotland by Pete Rowbottom Young Landscape Photographer of the Year: Land’s End, Cornwall, England. Josef FitzGerald-Patrick Adult Classic View winner: Blizzard in the High Peak, Derbyshire, England. John Finney Adult Your View winner: Beauty in Decay, Edinburgh, Scotland. Nicky Goodfellow Adult Living the View winner: Fisherman on rocks in strong westerly winds, Porth Nanven, Cornwall, England. Mick Blakey Adult Urban View winner: Terraced houses, Bristol, England. Alex Wolfe-Warman These are just a selection of the winners and you can see the full winning cut here . The new book featuring all the winners and commended images, Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 12, is onsale now.