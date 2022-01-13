Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 open for entries! January 13, 2022

Now in its 15th year, Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 celebrates the wonder of the British landscape and showcases the work of many talented photographers.

With a prize fund worth over £20,000, a full-colour book of best entries and a touring exhibition, Landscape Photographer of the Year inspires us all to experience the wonderful diversity of the UK.

The 2022 competition is now open for entries, and you have until 5 May 2022, 12pm to submit your best images of UK landscapes.

There is an Adult and Youth competition with eight categories to enter. The overall winner is judged as the best entry out of all categories, and will take home the title of Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022, and £10,000.

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 categories

Classic View

Images that captures the beauty and variety of the UK landscape. An iconic view; a view along a cliff-side path or of a historic village; a view down a valley; an urban skyline or snow-capped peaks; maybe showing the drama of our seasons. Recognisable and memorable; a true classic.

Urban Life

Anything urban and outdoors is eligible (so no underground car parks, tube stations or other indoor photographs). Suburban areas or country towns are also eligible.

Black and White

This category recognises the continued importance of black and white photography. Entries can include urban or suburban landscapes, coastal shots and images of the classic British countryside.

Your View

Creativity and digital manipulation is encouraged in this category. Use your imagination, as you have the scope for a very conceptual and personal approach. It’s the opportunity for you to show us what the UK landscape means to you. A stream rushing over pebbles, a foggy day in the Peak District, fish & chips on a deserted beach, your first big summit… Almost anything goes, as long as it is in the UK and of the outdoors.

Category winners will take home £1,000, a place in the touring exhibition and Collection 15 book.

There are also prizes for the runner up, highly commended and commended entries.

Special Awards

Lines in the Landscape, sponsored by Network Rail

For this award, judges are looking for images that show the many ways the railway forms some of the most impressive views of the British landscape. Images must be of the operational national rail network anywhere in Great Britain (excluding Northern Ireland). Images of underground railway systems, light rail systems, heritage railways, disused infrastructure, pier railways or model railways are not eligible.

Trespassing on the railways is not only dangerous but is a criminal offence which may lead to prosecution. All images must have been taken from public access land or rights of way.

The winner will be invited to join Network Rail on an exclusive tour behind the scenes at King’s Cross Station in London. There will be ample opportunity to photograph the station from areas not accessible to the public. They will also win a place in the touring exhibition and Collection 15 book.

There are also prizes for the runner up and commended entries.

Historic Britain, sponsored by The Sunday Times Magazine

This Special Award shows elements of Britain’s history that still appear in our landscape today. This might be historical designs within contemporary architecture; traditional skills being used in a suburban setting; or a historic building of significance. The winner will receive a 1:1 with Awards founder and photographer Charlie Waite for a day. Dates and location to be arranged with the winner. They will also win a place in the touring exhibition and Collection 15 book.

There are also prizes for the runner up and commended entries.

Coast, sponsored by Octopus Publishing

Coast is a new Special Award for 2022, in association with award partners Octopus Publishing.

This award celebrates the marvellous British coastline, a popular subject for photographers that has proved so popular over the years with entrants. Shots of the British coastline, beautiful seascapes, piers and other structures found on our shoreline are all welcome.

The winner of this award will win a 1:1 photography session in 2023 with LPOTY judge Paul Sanders at a coastal spot in the UK (travel not included). They will also win a place in the touring exhibition and Collection 15 book.

There are also prizes for the runner up and commended entries.

Landscapes at Night, sponsored by Light & Land

This exciting award showcases the imaginative images that can be taken after the sun has gone down. Subjects can include astrophotography, city lights at night and suburban & coastal landscapes.

The winner of this award will win a place on Light and Land’s Exmoor Photography Tour taking place in 2023, led by Peter Hendrie (travel not included). They will also win a place in the touring exhibition and Collection 15 book.

There are also prizes for the runner up and commended entries.

How to Enter

Images submitted must have been taken in the UK in the last five years of the competition closing date. Images taken since the 5th May 2017 can be submitted for the 2022 competition.

Images must be of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands but you do not have to be a UK resident to enter – entries are also welcome from overseas entrants.

It is recommended to use a camera of 6 mega pixels or more. Please ensure that your camera is on its highest-quality setting.

You can enter the same image in more than one Category or Award.

Images that have appeared in previous Landscape Photographer of the Year books or those that have been successful in other national/international competitions are not eligible. Images taken at workshops organised for the prize winners of previous competitions are also not eligible for entry.

The Youth competition is open to those 18 or under on the 5 May 2022, and is free to enter.

To enter the main competition you must be 19 years or older.

Entry fees for the main competition:

A single image entry costs £9.99 (GBP).

Eight entries cost £24.99 (GBP)

20 entries cost £34.99 (GBP)

View more information and competition rules here: Competition Rules – Landscape Photographer of the Year

View the 2021 winners and gain more inspiration here: Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021

Top tips for award-winning landscapes from LPOTY 2021 winners

Enter your images: 2022 Competition – Landscape Photographer of the Year

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022, key dates:

Open for entries: 6 January – 5 May 2022

Judging begins: 9 May

All entrants contacted with shortlisting result: 30 May

Final rounds of judging: 13 -24 June

Winners notified in September

Winners announced: 23 October 2022

