Kondor Blue accessories get UK distributor March 2, 2022

The imaging equipment distributor Holdan has revealed it is exclusively distributing the Kondor Blue range of photo and video accessories in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The Kondor Blue range includes over 200 accessories. These include camera rigs and cages, camera body caps, quick release plates, grips and handles, ball heads, baseplates, monitor mounts, cables and connectors.

David Fidler, divisional director of Holdan, explained, ‘The Kondor Blue range perfectly complements our existing portfolio, and with so many excellent camera choices available, we anticipate high demand for these high quality production accessories.’

Holdan will also distribute Kondor Blue products to Europe, but on a non-exclusive basis.

Serving the UK market

Kondor Blue is a camera accessories brand that’s based in the greater Los Angeles area of the US. The company was formed in 2019 by the film director and cinematographer Lukas Colombo.

Lukas Colombo, CEO of Kondor Blue, commented, ‘The UK has been one of our most requested markets since our foundation in 2019. We are excited to partner with one of the best in the industry, Holdan, to make Kondor Blue’s growing line of products more accessible to filmmakers and enthusiasts in the region.’

The roots of Kondor Blue

In late 2018, Colombo was working on a project with fellow filmmaker Vincent Laforet, with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K camera. He realised only one D-Tap cable existed to power the Blackmagic 4K camera and it had a price tag of over $80. This, and similar experiences by Colombo and his colleagues, was a driving force behind the design and development of the Kondor Blue brand.

Colombo explained, ‘With Kondor Blue, I envisioned a company that could not only solve the frustrations that I had with equipment manufacturers but also pioneer innovation to empower creators around the globe, making the art of storytelling more efficient and accessible. I’m a big fan of Grant Petty’s (CEO of Blackmagic Design) philosophy and how he has revolutionised the camera market and democratised high-end filmmaking.’

Kondor Blue has said its mission is, ‘to design high-quality production accessories with the filmmaker in mind, standing behind those products with a lifetime warranty, exceptional customer service and fair pricing.’

