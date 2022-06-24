Kodak STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer revealed June 24, 2022

Kodak has announced its new instant STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer, which prints out 2×3-inch sticky-backed photos from smartphones in under 60 seconds.

The printer can print photos on Zink, ink-free paper via Bluetooth from iOS and Android smartphones.

You can connect the printer to the Kodak STEP Prints app on your phone and personalise images before printing them out.

The printer has been produced under license by C+A Global.

Kodak STEP Slim Instant Printer – key features

Sleek, more compact design – just three quarters of an inch

Prints each 2×3” sticky-backed photo in under 60 seconds

25 prints per charge and a rapid 1.5 hour charge time

Bluetooth connectivity

Free photo editing app to edit your photos with filters, borders and stickers, then print or share them to social media networks

Pricing & availability

The instant STEP SLIM printer joins its counterparts, the STEP cameras and the STEP Printer, in the STEP product range and is now available on Amazon for $79.99.

See the full Kodak press release below

KODAK STEP Instant Printer Line Expands to Include a Portable Mobile Printer to Easily Capture and Print Life’s Moments on the Go

Edison, NJ – June 23, 2022 – Today, Kodak brand licensee, C+A Global, announced the availability of the KODAK STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer at Pepcom’s Digital Experience in New York City. Sporting a more compact design, this newest addition to the STEP Instant Print Line is the perfect summer accessory. Its easy-to-use, travel-friendly design won’t take up unnecessary space, meaning it can go anywhere with you so that you never miss the chance to capture the moment on the spot. Other STEP instant print products include the KODAK STEP Instant Mobile Photo Printer, KODAK STEP Instant Print Digital Camera, and KODAK STEP Touch Instant Print Digital Camera.

The new STEP Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer still retains the characteristics that make the STEP Instant Print Line so popular, just packaged into a more compact design – at just three quarters of an inch.

It prints out each 2” x 3” photo in under 60 seconds on sticky-backed Zink paper, eliminating the need to swap out ink cartridges.

“Today, more than ever, people are constantly on-the-go. Consumers want products that fit into their more flexible lifestyles. They want quick, compact, and efficient. We created the STEP Slim Mobile Photo Printer to give users instant print action without sacrificing space or portability,” states Jessica Bitran, public relations director at C+A Global.

Through the free KODAK STEP Prints App, you can connect the SLIM Printer to your phone and gain instant access to the editing suite. In the app you can easily edit, brighten, add frames, and customize all your favorites from your camera roll before bringing them to life.

The STEP Slim Instant Mobile Printer is available now on Amazon for $79.99.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives.

For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras and photographic equipment.

Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global’s inventory is constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

For additional information on these Kodak products, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com, follow us on Twitter @KodakPlus, like us on Facebook at Kodak Plus, and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

