Kodak GOLD 200 makes comeback in 120 format March 22, 2022

Kodak Moments has revealed that Kodak Professional GOLD 200 film is available in 120 format – for the first time in 25 years – in five-packs for medium format cameras.

The ‘re-emergence’ of Kodak Professional GOLD 200 is the first time the film has been offered in the 120 format since Kodak Gold replaced the earlier Kodacolor Gold emulsion back in 1997.

Kodak Moments said the colour negative film has been launched ‘to satisfy consumer demand.’

Kodak Moments commented, ‘the new 120 format Kodak Professional Gold 200 is an affordable, entry-level colour film featuring an ideal combination of warm saturated colour, fine grain, and high sharpness. It is designed for photographers shooting at any level for daylight and flash capture.’

Lower price

The new 120 format Professional Gold 200 has been available from dealers, retailers, and distributors worldwide since 21 March 2022.

It’s available alongside other colour negative films in the Kodak Professional range, such as Portra 160, Portra 400, Portra 800 and Ektar 100.

In a positive price twist for photographers Kodak Moments has said that it intends to price it 25% lower than its comparable Portra and Ektar 120 format film stocks.

The 120 format

Thomas Mooney, manager film capture products, Kodak Moments Division, commented, ‘The 120 film format was introduced back in 1901 for the Brownie No. 2 camera. Although it’s been around for 120 years, it’s still one of the most popular film formats in use today. One main reason for its popularity is that the larger film negative can be enlarged significantly without losing image quality. This is a great opportunity for aspiring photographers looking to make the jump from 35mm to medium format photography.’

The Kodak Moments Division is part of Kodak Alaris Inc. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from the Eastman Kodak Company.

Kodak Alaris was created in September 2013 and started with Kodak’s Personalized Imaging and Document Imaging businesses.

