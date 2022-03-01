Kikkerland launches handy Camera Multi-Tool gadget March 1, 2022

Kikkerland has created the Camera Multi-Tool – a stainless steel, credit card-sized gadget that has been designed to look like a camera and includes several features for outdoor photography.

With 13 functions it’s aimed at photographers who want to keep shooting outdoors, whatever the weather. The Camera Multi-Tool includes a ‘Sunny 16’ rule guide for choosing aperture values depending on the weather and a directional auxiliary indicator in the middle to help with choosing angles for your shots.

The slim tool has a space-saving design, measuring 7.6×3.2×0.2cms, which allows it to slot into your pockets or even to be used as a keychain.

The Multi-Tool also has a saw blade, a flathead screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, two wrenches, a blade, a Prybar nail puller, a bottle opener, a butterfly screw wrench, a ruler and a keyhole.

The screwdrivers and wrenches can be used to tighten photographic equipment – such as cameras, tripods, accessories and other equipment.

The Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool costs £4.95 and can be bought directly from Edit UK.

