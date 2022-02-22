Kenro launches Smart Lite LED lighting range February 22, 2022

Kenro has launched the Smart Lite series of portable LED light products that are designed for photographers and filmmakers working either in a studio or on location.

The range is said to, ‘boast high quality, accurate light, multiple mounting and power options, and full precision control at your fingertips with the compatible smartphone app’. The smartphone app is available for selected models.

RGB Compact LED Video Light

Heading up the range is the pocket-sized RGB Compact LED Video Light (KSLP102) at £84.99. This compact light can be a key light, a fill light or for some strategic highlights.

It features an integrated 4040mAh battery and 10W output, lasting around 1.6 hours on a full charge. With CRI (Ra) 96+ and a CCT colour temperature range of 7500-3200K, users can be ‘assured of top quality light that won’t distort or alter colours’.

Producing 720 LM of brightness, the KSLP102 panel provides up to 1050 Lux of illumination (7500K at 0.5m) and has nine built-in special lighting effects for filmmakers. It also features a full 360-degree RGB colour spectrum, with 1-100% controls for both brightness and saturation, offering millions of colours to choose from and ‘limitless creativity’.

The RGB panel is approximately the size of an average smartphone and has a powerful magnet built into the strong aluminium alloy casing, this light can be mounted in even the most awkward spaces.

A smartphone app provides control over colour temperature, RGB colour, saturation, brightness and special effects, for making adjustments when the light is out of reach.

The KSLP102 kit contains the light panel, a mini ball head, a USB-C charging cable, a detachable diffuser, a cotton carry bag and an instruction sheet.

Bi-Colour Compact LED Light

The entry-level Bi-Colour Compact LED Video Light (KSLP101) retails at £49.99. It’s suitable for different kinds of photo and video projects, including live streaming, video shoots, interviews, portraits, weddings, macro photography and more.

Like its RGB counterpart, this light is powered by an integrated 4040mAh integrated battery, which provides approximately 1.9 hours of continuous output at 100% brightness, with a power output of 9W.

This panel light also functions as a power bank, with a standard USB output port allowing users to charge smartphones or other USB-powered device if they find themselves low on power when on location.

The light features CRI (Ra) 96 and a CCT colour temperature range of 5600-3200K (adjustable in 300K increments). Producing 810 LM of brightness, the KSLP101 panel provides up to 1150 Lux of illumination (5600K at 0.5m).

Brightness is adjustable between 0-100% in 5% increments, and all settings are laid out on the display on the rear of the panel, allowing you to recreate your exact settings for future shoots. It is supplied as a complete kit containing the KSLP101 video light, a USB-C charging cable, a mini ball head, a cotton carry bag and an instruction sheet.

Mini ball head

The KSLX aluminium mini ball head is also available at £14.99. With a maximum load capacity of 10kg, the base of the KSLX101’s ball head has a standard cold shoe insert for mounting it on top of DSLR and mirrorless cameras. The cold shoe insert has a 1/4” screw thread in the plate, and the insert can also be removed to reveal a 3/8” screw thread for compatibility a wider range of tripods and light stands.

Smartphone adapter

The KSLX102 smartphone adapter retails at £5.99 and provides the framework for a full portable rig for smartphone photography and filmmaking, with two cold shoe slots (top and back) for additional accessories such as light panels and microphones.

It’s compatible with devices between 5-10cm wide and holds devices securely clamped between two plates with textured rubber grips. A screw on the back of the base can be used to rotate the smartphone holder to portrait or landscape mode, or can be removed completely to allow the holder to be used independently.

The four Smart Lite products are now in stock and available to buy. You can find out more about these products at Kenro LED Smart Lites.

Related articles:

Best cheap lighting accessories

Save money and get great lighting effects with these easy DIY hacks

Get amazing images with simple lighting