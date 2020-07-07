Keep Thursday PM clear: big Canon launch coming up

'Reimagine' live stream event, which promises some major product launches, takes place in a few days

There are only two more sleeps until Canon UK’s biggest launch event so far this year (admittedly it’s been a highly unusual year for them and everyone else in the industry, but please bear with us). Although no product details have been released to the public at this stage, there will be a range of Canon ambassadors and experts on hand to talk about the new releases, as part of the ‘Reimagine’ live stream.

Everything is tightly under wraps, but suffice to say with all the hoopla and build-up, it’s unlikely to just be a new firmware update or inkjet printer. The full reveal takes place on Thursday 9 July at 2pm. You can sign up to find out more here and there will also a YouTube channel giving insights into the new products and answering questions. See you Thursday!