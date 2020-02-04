Join us for a free Wildlife Photographer of the year reader event

AP and LUMIX invite you to a FREE exclusive private view of the incredible Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum
- Enjoy wine, soft drinks and nibbles under the blue whale skeleton in the iconic Hintze Hall, after the museum has closed. We have the place all to ourselves!
- See 100 of the world’s most beautiful nature images displayed on giant backlit panels – it really has to be seen to be appreciated.
- A welcome introduction by AP Editor Nigel Atherton, and a chance to meet the AP team.
- Touch and try the latest Lumix cameras and lenses, and talk to Panasonic staff about the Micro Four Thirds system.
- Talks by nature photographers and WPOTY judges.
- Prizes to be won on the night, plus a free goody bag to take away.
- It’s FREE!
Entry to the exhibition alone is normally ￡13.95.
Event details
WHEN Tuesday 28 April 2020 6-9pm . WHERE The Natural History Museum, Cromwell Road,
London SW7 5BD. To obtain your FREE ticket sign up here.