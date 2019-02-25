Join AP in Brighton for the Secondhand Challenge with MPB

Our favourite images from the day will be published in Amateur Photographer magazine and the photographer judged to produce the overall best set of images from the day will win a voucher for £250 to spend on anything at the UK’s largest retailer of used cameras and lenses.

To register your interest please send an email to ap@ti-media.com with the following information:

‘Brighton Photo Challenge’ in the subject line

In the body, your name, address, email and phone number.

A link to your website, instagram or online gallery (if you have one).

What kit you currently use.

What you are thinking about for your next photographic purchase.

Your top five cameras or lenses you might like to shoot with on the day.

Closing date for applications is midnight on Sunday 3rd March.

The lucky participants will be informed on Monday 4th March.