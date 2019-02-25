Join AP in Brighton for the Secondhand Challenge with MPB

Calling all female photographers! Are you free on Friday 8th March? In case you didn't know already that's International Women's Day, and to mark the occasion we've teamed up once more with leading Brighton-based photo retailer MPB for our second photo safari around Brighton, with AP Editor Nigel Atherton. We're looking for five women to join us at MPB's HQ, where you will be given some top quality secondhand kit from MPB’s stock to shoot with for the day, and challenged to take your best pictures of the city.
Our favourite images from the day will be published in Amateur Photographer magazine and the photographer judged to produce the overall best set of images from the day will win a voucher for £250 to spend on anything at MPB.com the UK’s largest retailer of used cameras and lenses.
To register your interest please send an email to ap@ti-media.com with the following information:
- ‘Brighton Photo Challenge’ in the subject line
- In the body, your name, address, email and phone number.
- A link to your website, instagram or online gallery (if you have one).
- What kit you currently use.
- What you are thinking about for your next photographic purchase.
- Your top five cameras or lenses you might like to shoot with on the day.
Closing date for applications is midnight on Sunday 3rd March.
The lucky participants will be informed on Monday 4th March.
To give you a flavour of what to expect, here’s our video from last year’s Secondhand Challenge…