Joby Black Friday – $1m of prizes being given away

Not only are Joby giving you the chance to win prizes worth $1 million, they'll also announced a new line of "GorillaFeet™" letting you change the feet on the Custom GorillaPod, with different options, including suction cups, sneakers and duck feet. The Custom GorillaPod range starts at £49, and optional feet are available from under £10.

Joby has also announced a range of Bum Bags and accessories, to help you carry your kit, whether it's a smartphone, a GorillaPod, or other Joby accessories. Available in a range of colours, you can find out more about them below.

November 16, 2021 – The busy holiday season is almost here, and JOBY – the one-stop brand for content creation – is changing the way we ‘Black Friday!’ Today, JOBY is announcing a series of new accessories, and a special edition line of new Custom GorillaPods. To celebrate the new gear and its community , JOBY is giving away one million dollars worth of product over the coming weeks, including the brand new GorillaFeet, Bum Bags and so much more.

Beginning today, consumers can visit JOBY.com for their chance at winning incredible content creation gear, by entering their email address and spinning JOBY’s Million Dollar Wheel – no purchase necessary! In addition to product prizes ranging from £10 to £180 in value, discount codes of up to 50% off on GorillaFeet are available to win. The full list of winnable prizes are below:

GorillaPod Custom 1K Kit – £49.95

GripTight PRO 2 Custom GorillaPod – £77.95

GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit – £179.95

Bum Bag – £63.95

20% off JOBY.com

30% off JOBY.com

50% off GorillaFeet

Free Lightstream Subscription for 30-Days

GorillaFeet

The iconic GorillaPod has grown to be one of the most recognizable creator accesories in the world. It’s helped create award winning content, and continues to be relied upon by artists and consumers of all kinds. Now, GorillaPod is ready to stand on its own three feet, and do so with the ultimate style. Introducing GorillaFeet: a line of colorful and fun stability clips that will add personality and flare to the new Custom GorillaPod Kits. GorillaFeet come in several colors, shapes and sizes, including playful duck feet, suction cups and legendary sneakers, and easily clip on and off of new Custom GorillaPods. GorillaFeet are available today with any new Custom GorillaPod Kit purchase, starting at $54.95.

Bum Bags

Available in three of the wildest colors we could think of, the Bum Bag’s roomy design fits your favorite GorillaPod®, HandyPod™, or TelePod™ along with other personal items you need to get through your day. It can even fit an entire GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit! Need extra space? Transform your Bum Bag pouch into an 8L backpack. The Bum Bag comes with three additional accessories: the JOBY Carabiner keychain, a GorillaPod Ring that can attach to your phone, and a screen cleaner to keep your smartphone ready to create at any moment. JOBY’s new line of Bum Bag’s are available today for $69.95

To learn more about JOBY’s new lineup of gear, or win prizes, visit: JOBY.com