iStock grants for photographers from under-represented communities November 10, 2021

Stock image agency iStock is offering a new grant which aims to support photographers and other content creators from under-represented communities. The Inclusion Grant is open to commercial photographers, videographers and illustrators based in the UK, US, Latin America and Australia.

Four first-place prizes of US$5,000 will be awarded to the recipients of each of the grants, in partnership with the UK-based Creative Access and other bodies in the US, Latin America and Australia.



“Commercial photography and videography cannot reflect society, if society is not reflected in commercial photographers and videographers,” said Josie Dobrin, CEO of Creative Access (above). “This is as much about business as it is about doing the right thing. We are excited to be able to offer this grant to someone from a community that is currently underrepresented in the sector as part of our wider mission to make the creative industries more representative, accessible and inclusive.”

Applicants can apply here from today and have until 11:59pm EST on Monday, December 6 to submit proposals. Applicants are required to submit an existing or new project along with a portfolio of their work and a short essay describing their intent and inspiration and must meet all eligibility requirements. In addition to the grants, all four recipients will be given the opportunity to license their winning work on the iStock website at a 100% royalty rate.