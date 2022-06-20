Inaugural Shine Camera Club exhibition set for Wimbledon June 20, 2022

An exhibition showcasing analogue photography by the children of the Shine Camera Club will be showcased in Wimbledon, London, from 24 June 2022.

The Shine Camera Club was founded by the filmmaker and photographer Cindy Sasha.

It’s designed to inspire children from low socio-economic backgrounds, between the ages of eight and 10, to dream big and pursue photography.

Using analogue/film cameras, the children are taught the basic skills of photography at the Shine Merton Saturday School.

They are encouraged to stop, look at and snap the world they live in through their own eyes.

Cindy Sasha explained, ‘I never had the opportunity as a child to explore photography or to understand that it could be a career. Growing up in a working-class background to dream was impossible and opportunities didn’t present themselves like today. I want to make sure this camera club inspires and allow children to dream again.’

Portraiture, still life & street

The children have explored portraiture, still life and street photography over the course of four weeks.

They learnt about cameras, lighting, famous photographers and discussed the power of an image.

Then Jennie Ricketts (the respected curator, photography editor and former picture editor at The Observer Magazine) selected the best work, which will be exhibited this summer at prominent Wimbledon department store Elys from 24 June to 16 July.

Jennie Ricketts revealed, ‘I’m really pleased to be involved with Shine Camera Club which will provide an opportunity for a group of children, who may not otherwise have the chance, to discover the world of photography and learn how to use a camera. My hope is, at the very least, the exhibition of their work will allow the children to enjoy the experience of having their images displayed for an audience, but also that we may reveal a potential future talented photographer among them.’

Safe learning space

Through Cindy Sasha’s trusting relationship with Kristina Burton (project and development manager at Mitcham Town Community Trust) the Shine Camera Club provides a safe learning space for children to feel inspired through creativity and to build their confidence to pursue photography in later life.

Kristina Burton commented, ‘Shine Merton Saturday School is delighted to be working with Cindy Sasha on a series of highly imaginative photography workshops. Providing disadvantaged primary students with an opportunity to have a camera and take images under professional instruction is a true rarity. It is also a prime example of how children can thrive and shine.’

A spokesperson for Elys Wimbledon added, ‘As the landmark store, Elys is the heart of the community, and this was such an amazing and worthwhile initiative for us to champion whilst adding an extra dimension to the visitor experience. We’re very excited to pioneer such great new talent and encourage as many people as possible to join us in doing so.’

Exhibition information

The Shine Camera Club exhibition will be held at Elys Wimbledon, 16 S.t George Street, Wimbledon, London SW19 4DP from 24 June to 16 July 2022.

To find out more visit Shine Camera Club and Elys Wimbledon.

