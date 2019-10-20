IET photo competition winners show the diversity of the engineering and tech industries

The winners of this year's IET photo competition have been revealed. launched by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) to challenge some of the negative stereotypes of the industries that they represent, the contest is now it its third year, and has been supported by AP since its inception. AP Editor Nigel Atherton is among the judges, along with The Gadget Show’s Georgie Barrat. This year the IET received over 450 entries from young people and adults across the world, who submitted photos to five categories: Design and Production; Digital; Environment and Energy; Structure and Transport. This year’s overall winner was announced as Dibs McCallum for his photo ‘Crumbling Power station desk at Sunrise’, which captures an abandoned power station awaiting demolition.

These are the winners



Adult

Igor Roncevic winner of the Design & Production category

Artur Magdziarz winner of the Digital category

Dibs McCallum winner of the Environment and Energy category

Arjun Shukla winner of the Structure category

Amitava Chandra winner of the Transport category



Youth

Joe Syer winner of the Design & Production category

Katy Read winner of the Digital category

Leah Kalmus winner of the Environment and Energy category

Nathan Phua winner of the Structure category

Nathan Phua winner of the Transport category



Smart phone: Arpan Chowdhury winner of the best smart phone photo across all categories



Check out all the winners and Highly Commended entries below.



Adult category winners

The modern alchemist

Igor Rončevic, Adult Design & Production

Digital Continuation

Artur Magdziarz, Adult Digital ]]

Arjun Shukla, Adult Structure

From water to land

Amitava Chandra, Adult Transport Youth category winners

Hyperspace tunnel – Nathan Phua

IET Engineering & Technology Junior Photographer of the Year

Junior Structure

Speed demon in hot pursuit

Nathan Phua, Junior Transport

Digital tunnel

Katy Read, Junior Digital

Eureka

Leah Kalmus, Junior Environment & Energy

Beauty in design

Joe Syer, Junior Design & Production Best Smartphone photo

The journey of a foldscope

Arpan Chowdhury Highly Commended (Adult)

The vertical visions – Patricia Soon Mei Yung, Adult Structure

Fire incident – Syed Kader, Adult Transport

Rue Rivoli – Martina Biccheri, Adult Structure

Beauty of engineering in nature – Vincent Yi, Adult Environment & Energy

My great mother – Supriya Biswas, Adult Environment & Energy

We too have dreams – Sudipto Das, Adult Digital

Little astronomers – Sandipani S Chattopadhyay, Adult Design & Production

3D printing’s dirty little secret – Christopher Bellamy, Adult Design & Production

Intercity – Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Best Smartphone photo

Passengers – Debdatta Chakraborty, Adult Transport Highly Commended (Junior)

Trigonometric tunnel – Nathan Phua, Junior Structure

Form and function at 4,000 feet – Luke Moores, Junior Structure

Imaginative play – Sarah Brophy, Junior Transport The Judges Nigel Atherton. Editor, Amateur Photographer Georgie Barrat, Presenter of The Gadget Show Gillian Abbott, Picture Editor, E&T Magazine