IET photo competition winners show the diversity of the engineering and tech industries

Nigel Atherton

The winners of this year's IET photo competition have been revealed. launched by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) to challenge some of the negative stereotypes of the industries that they represent, the contest is now it its third year, and has been supported by AP since its inception. AP Editor Nigel Atherton is among the judges, along with The Gadget Show’s Georgie Barrat. This year the IET received over 450 entries from young people and adults across the world, who submitted photos to five categories: Design and Production; Digital; Environment and Energy; Structure and Transport. This year’s overall winner was announced as Dibs McCallum for his photo ‘Crumbling Power station desk at Sunrise’, which captures an abandoned power station awaiting demolition.
These are the winners

Adult
Igor Roncevic winner of the Design & Production category
Artur Magdziarz winner of the Digital category
Dibs McCallum winner of the Environment and Energy category
Arjun Shukla winner of the Structure category
Amitava Chandra winner of the Transport category

Youth
Joe Syer winner of the Design & Production category
Katy Read winner of the Digital category
Leah Kalmus winner of the Environment and Energy category
Nathan Phua winner of the Structure category
Nathan Phua winner of the Transport category

Smart phone: Arpan Chowdhury winner of the best smart phone photo across all categories

Check out all the winners and Highly Commended entries below.

Adult category winners


The modern alchemist
Igor Rončevic, Adult Design & Production


Digital Continuation
Artur Magdziarz, Adult Digital

Arjun Shukla, Adult Structure


From water to land
Amitava Chandra, Adult Transport

Youth category winners


Hyperspace tunnel – Nathan Phua
IET Engineering & Technology Junior Photographer of the Year
Junior Structure


Speed demon in hot pursuit
Nathan Phua, Junior Transport


Digital tunnel
Katy Read, Junior Digital


Eureka
Leah Kalmus, Junior Environment & Energy


Beauty in design
Joe Syer, Junior Design & Production

Best Smartphone photo


The journey of a foldscope
Arpan Chowdhury

 

Highly Commended (Adult)


The vertical visions – Patricia Soon Mei Yung, Adult Structure


Fire incident – Syed Kader, Adult Transport


Rue Rivoli – Martina Biccheri, Adult Structure

Hidden Heart – Halu Chow, Adult Structure

 


Beauty of engineering in nature – Vincent Yi, Adult Environment & Energy


My great mother – Supriya Biswas, Adult Environment & Energy


We too have dreams – Sudipto Das, Adult Digital


Little astronomers – Sandipani S Chattopadhyay, Adult Design & Production


3D printing’s dirty little secret – Christopher Bellamy, Adult Design & Production

 


Intercity – Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Best Smartphone photo


Passengers – Debdatta Chakraborty, Adult Transport

Highly Commended (Junior)


Trigonometric tunnel – Nathan Phua, Junior Structure


Form and function at 4,000 feet – Luke Moores, Junior Structure


Imaginative play – Sarah Brophy, Junior Transport

The Judges

Nigel Atherton. Editor, Amateur Photographer

Georgie Barrat, Presenter of The Gadget Show

Gillian Abbott, Picture Editor, E&T Magazine