IET photo competition winners show the diversity of the engineering and tech industries

The winners of this year's IET photo competition have been revealed. launched by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) to challenge some of the negative stereotypes of the industries that they represent, the contest is now it its third year, and has been supported by AP since its inception. AP Editor Nigel Atherton is among the judges, along with The Gadget Show’s Georgie Barrat. This year the IET received over 450 entries from young people and adults across the world, who submitted photos to five categories: Design and Production; Digital; Environment and Energy; Structure and Transport. This year’s overall winner was announced as Dibs McCallum for his photo ‘Crumbling Power station desk at Sunrise’, which captures an abandoned power station awaiting demolition.
These are the winners
Adult
Igor Roncevic winner of the Design & Production category
Artur Magdziarz winner of the Digital category
Dibs McCallum winner of the Environment and Energy category
Arjun Shukla winner of the Structure category
Amitava Chandra winner of the Transport category
Youth
Joe Syer winner of the Design & Production category
Katy Read winner of the Digital category
Leah Kalmus winner of the Environment and Energy category
Nathan Phua winner of the Structure category
Nathan Phua winner of the Transport category
Smart phone: Arpan Chowdhury winner of the best smart phone photo across all categories
Check out all the winners and Highly Commended entries below.
Adult category winners
The modern alchemist
Igor Rončevic, Adult Design & Production
Digital Continuation
Artur Magdziarz, Adult Digital
Arjun Shukla, Adult Structure
From water to land
Amitava Chandra, Adult Transport
Youth category winners
Hyperspace tunnel – Nathan Phua
IET Engineering & Technology Junior Photographer of the Year
Junior Structure
Speed demon in hot pursuit
Nathan Phua, Junior Transport
Digital tunnel
Katy Read, Junior Digital
Eureka
Leah Kalmus, Junior Environment & Energy
Beauty in design
Joe Syer, Junior Design & Production
Best Smartphone photo
The journey of a foldscope
Arpan Chowdhury
Highly Commended (Adult)
The vertical visions – Patricia Soon Mei Yung, Adult Structure
Fire incident – Syed Kader, Adult Transport
Rue Rivoli – Martina Biccheri, Adult Structure
Beauty of engineering in nature – Vincent Yi, Adult Environment & Energy
My great mother – Supriya Biswas, Adult Environment & Energy
We too have dreams – Sudipto Das, Adult Digital
Little astronomers – Sandipani S Chattopadhyay, Adult Design & Production
3D printing’s dirty little secret – Christopher Bellamy, Adult Design & Production
Intercity – Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Best Smartphone photo
Passengers – Debdatta Chakraborty, Adult Transport
Highly Commended (Junior)
Trigonometric tunnel – Nathan Phua, Junior Structure
Form and function at 4,000 feet – Luke Moores, Junior Structure
Imaginative play – Sarah Brophy, Junior Transport
The Judges
Nigel Atherton. Editor, Amateur Photographer
Georgie Barrat, Presenter of The Gadget Show
Gillian Abbott, Picture Editor, E&T Magazine