How to take better smartphone photos January 18, 2021

Your guide: Jo Bradford

Jo is a professional photographer, author and Getty Images contributor based in Dartmoor National Park where she offers workshops from Green Island Studios, a creative studio and colour darkroom. Hopefully these will resume when they can. Find out more here

There’s a saying that the best camera for the job is the one you have with you when a photo opportunity arises. Thanks to the boom in camera-phone technology, we’re lucky enough to have a decent camera to hand to capture all those memorable moments in life. But are you making the most of that powerful tool? Here are some quick tricks and easy post-production tips to get images from your phone that look as good as those from an expensive dedicated camera.

Raw image capture

Smartphones automatically save your photographs in a JPEG file format, and as you know, JPEGs are generally only best for files that are going to be viewed on screens. As the gold standard of file saving is raw, then we should aim to work in this format. Smartphones and apps with raw shooting capability have arrived, heralding a new dawn in the timeline of smartphone photography. Raw photos have a lot more latitude for editing later with the ability to make a wider range of corrections to exposure, noise and white balance in a non-destructive way using a host of free and paid apps. As you know, these are large files and will take up a lot of disk space to store and back up. I will talk more about these issues later in this article.

You can also take your smartphone photography to the next level by taking manual control of the camera settings on your phone. Thankfully you can override the device’s native camera quite easily, unleashing its potential to perform more intelligently.

iPhone manual control: ProCamera

Worth investing in alone for its ability to save your photos as uncompressed raw and TIFF files, you can also make individual adjustments to your ISO, shutter speed, exposure compensation and a host of other features such as shutter priority using the iPhone’s ProCamera app.

Another great tool in the ProCamera app’s armoury is the ability to set the focal and exposure points in the same place or to pinch them apart, so that you can set a focal point in one place and expose for the brightest area separately. This can then be locked off with the FE Lock.

It is all done very easily with just a tap-and-press manoeuvre. ProCamera has a nifty stabilisation option for those needing some support for hand shake – it will wait for the phone to be still before closing the shutter, and you can adjust the required stability with a slider.

Android manual control: Pro Mode

The camera on some Android phones comes with built-in Pro Mode features. If your Android phone has a Pro Mode, then it will be accessible in the camera settings: swipe down on the = symbol found in the upper area of the main camera screen to reveal the settings menu.

The latest generation of Androids can shoot uncompressed raw and TIFF files – a feature that can be selected via the device’s Pro Mode settings. Once Pro Mode is engaged you can make a range of adjustments; individual sliders adjust exposure compensation, ISO, shutter speed, focal range and more. Tap the Auto button at the top of the shutter speed slider to work in a shutter priority mode.

Backing up

With the ability to fire-off uncompressed photos willy nilly comes a big responsibility – the ever-present need to back up your pictures. Your smartphone camera roll is just not big enough for the job, and most times, the storage capacity on your device will be insufficient. I can’t stress enough how important it is to back up your photos and store them somewhere other than on your phone. Whether you choose to use cloud storage or external hard drives to store your work, just do something, and do it often.

Be proactive about moving your images to your safe place and you will never have a ‘storage full’ message just when you’re about to take your best photograph! Many people go for the cloud option. For those unfamiliar with cloud saving, it involves paying for space on an online server. Uploading everything to that server will keep your files safe from harm. This may work well for some but not for others. It will work well in tandem with a local backup option too, for those who really like to go for the belt-and-braces approach. I have a cloud backup and I also back all my files up to local external hard drives, and then make copies of those drives – I have three copies of everything.

I do this because I have experienced the pain and distress of a backup hard drive dying on me. Unfortunately I learned the hard way that drives are fallible, and now I back up the backup drive too so that I don’t ever have to experience that agony again. A simple and uncomplicated transfer of images from your smartphone to your backup is the next thing to consider. Image transfer The PhotoSync image transfer app is my preferred method for rapidly uploading images from my devices to my desktop computer or the cloud for backing up.

It works in various ways such as wireless transfer, tethered via USB, and across a Bluetooth connection. It will sync to the cloud storage of my choice for a small extra cost. It works very quickly and only updates the images that are new, saving me time and brain space in this otherwise boring but necessary admin task.

Playing with shutter speed

You can make long exposures of light trails and moving water with your smartphone. For an iPhone use an (iOS) app like Slow Shutter Cam. In Android phones that have Pro Mode, experiment with the native settings. For rapid-fire shooting, experiment with the camera’s continuous shooting mode, aka burst mode.

I like to overlay the sequence of frames into a single image using the Affinity Photo iPad app for dramatic effect. Shutter speed experiments require a tripod. For smartphone photography, I use the Joby Gorillapod with its sturdy smartphone-compatible head.

It is my favourite because the head that grips the camera has the same size thread as the head on my professional Manfrotto tripod system, making the whole set-up more flexible. I can switch between the small bendy legs of the Joby and the sturdy, high-grade performance of my more expensive Manfrotto tripod or monopod.

Edit images and add finesse

There are a number of good apps to help improve your photos. I favour the free Snapseed app (iOS and Android) on my smartphone for the quick edits, and Affinity Photo on my iPad Pro for more detailed work. Both Snapseed and Affinity Photo have a facility to develop raw files. Most smartphones automatically boost the saturation when you take a photo.

This can make a picture look punchy, but it also looks fake. Turn the saturation down slightly now, so that you are not overlaying even more fakery onto it to begin with. Make it look realistic for now, and trust that you can boost your saturation again later with just the right amount. It will be like a final layer of varnish to enhance your masterpiece at the end.

Basic editing workflow

1 Begin any edit with the Rotate and Crop tools to get everything lined up nicely.

2 For precision adjustments, use the Brush Tool to adjust the Exposure and Saturation, and experiment with the Dodge and Burn feature.

3 For larger adjustments, use the Selective tool. Tap an area that needs adjusting and swipe up and down to reveal a menu including brightness and saturation. Using a pinch gesture on screen, a red blush appears across the area affected by the adjustment.

4 The Tune Image menu holds Brightness and Ambience (the result is like the HDR effect, but less destructive). There are also Highlights & Shadows and Detail tools.

General tips for better smartphone photography

ISO

On an iPhone use the ProCamera app to shoot in ISO priority. The ProCamera app has an ISO range of 25-2000. If you’re using an Android, use its Pro Mode to alter the ISO. The range of ISO values available varies between devices, but at the least is around ISO 100 to ISO 800.

Focusing

The camera may focus on the centre of the frame, but if you have the subject aligned on the rule-of-thirds grid, tap on screen to focus your image and the focal point will change to that spot. For moving subjects, tap and hold your focal point until the AE/AF indicator appears.

Depth of field

Add some depth of field and lens blur effects with an app like Focos for iOS. For both Android and iOS, experiment with adding subtle and realistic blur and bokeh effects in the edit stage with the Snapseed app. Additional lenses can change depth of field, but will affect image quality.

The Grid

On the iPhone, under the main Settings menu, select ‘Photos and Camera’. Then under ‘Camera’, select ‘Grid’ to turn it on. On Android phones, in the camera, left swipe on the screen to reveal the settings options. Then under the ‘general settings’ tab you can turn your grid on.

Zoom

Digital zooming decreases image quality as it increases the image size. Optical (lens based) zoom is limited to one or 2x magnification – after this your smartphone will digitally create extra pixels to make subjects appear bigger or closer. Fill the frame by attaching a telephoto lens or move closer.

Black & white

I prefer to shoot photographs in colour and then use something like the VSCO app’s range of black & white filters to change my image to monochrome. Play with the contrast slightly, as colour photos converted to black & white often look better after the addition of a bit more contrast.

Four great ways to photograph people

1 Ambient light

The smartphone camera works best in ambient daylight – natural sunlight is its forte. The fixed lens and wide aperture will allow lots of light in, making it perfect for candid portrait shooting. Hazy days work best, where the sunlight is diffused, giving a soft flattering light for skin tones.

2 Portrait mode

Start with the standard lens on your smartphone camera, and move closer to fill the frame. If you have a dual lens phone, use the Focos app or the portrait mode to blur the background. You may want to try attaching a lens for this type of portraiture; if so, go for a telephoto lens.

3 Low key

Be precise with your focusing here; ensure you tap the screen to focus on the eye that is closest to the camera. Compositions that are based on areas of light and shade make great black & white photos. Portrait mode or the Focos app will separate the subject from the background.

4 High key

The easiest place to shoot a high-key portrait with your smartphone is outside in bright sunlight, in front of a white wall or a continuous tone, light-colour backdrop. Expose for the eyes, then overexpose up to +1 stop. Dodge and burn the highlights in Snapseed or Affinity Photo.