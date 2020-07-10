Honouring the wartime photography of Lee Miller

To mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Britain, we share some of the war photography of Lee Miller, a towering figure in 20th century photo-journalism

Today is the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, a pivotal event in the second world war which had far-reaching consequences for the UK and the rest of Europe. A new book celebrates the wartime photography of Lee Miller, one of the most important and influential documentary photographers of the last century.

Miller, who was born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1907, became a photographer while living and working in Paris during the bohemian 1920s, where she became the lover of the famous surrealist, Man Ray. When the war started she worked as a war correspondent for Vogue magazine, covering the liberation of Paris and major concentration camps, as well as the effects of the Blitz. She arrived in Britain just as war was declared in 1939.

The book is called Grim Glory; Lee Miller’s Britain at War, and is curated by Farley’s House and Gallery, the home of Lee Miller and her archive in Sussex. A lot of the images are previously unseen and we share some of them below.