Honor X7 – Smartphone Picture of the Week October 29, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Paul Hurlow, using an Honor X7.

Paul Hurlow, Honor X7

“This photo was taken this week while walking my dog, Archie. The location is on a beach close to Swansea and Neath. On that particular day the beach was littered with driftwood of varying sizes. I photographed this particular piece as it leads the eye perfectly across the bay to the headland and the lighthouse of The Mumbles. Also, I have photographed this area extensively over the past few years (especially during lockdown) and normally use my aging Fuji X Pro 1.

I love landscape photography and in particular the New Topographic movement. Black and White definitely does it for me, although a good photo is a good photo no matter what format.”

Instagram: @paul.hurlow

