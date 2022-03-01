Honor Magic4 Pro: camera-laden flagship phone unveiled March 1, 2022

Honor has unveiled its flagship Magic4 Pro smartphone at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona with a promised 100x ‘digital zoom’ within its extensive camera specs.

The worldwide launch of the Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone comes just over six months after Honor launched its Magic3 Series of premium smartphones.

The Honor Magic4 Pro’s camera set-up consists of a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera (up to 122degrees with a 0.5-1x zoom) with an aperture of f/2.2, a 64MP telephoto camera with a 3.5x optical zoom (and the aforementioned 100x digital zoom), plus a 12MP selfie camera at the front of the phone.

The 50MP HDR Wide Camera has an ‘advanced 7P lens’, which is said to have increased light gathering by 18%, increased image centre definition by 8% and edge definition by 25%.

The photography features of the Magic Pro 4 also include an 8×8 dTOF Laser Focusing System that ‘can detect deep information in real-time’ to help you to focus rapidly, and accurately, on subjects and get bokeh effects in your pictures.

There’s also a Night Mode for shooting in low-light conditions, Time-lapse mode, Panorama mode, AI Photography mode, Filter mode, Super Macro mode, a Timer mode and various other modes to help your stills and video shooting.

The Magic Pro 4 also offers 4K (3840×2160) 10-bit 60fps Log video recording (to allow for more editing latitude in the edit suite) and the phone also allows you to shoot HD images whilst video recording.

It includes a 4,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired and wireless charging and is said to reach close to 100% charge after 30 minutes. You’ll need to pay extra for a 100W wireless charger.

It’s powered by the fasted Qualcomm processor currently available, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and has 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage, depending on your chosen model of phone.

Android 12 will run with those specs, especially when viewed on its 6.81-inch, 2848×1312 OLED screen, complete with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for super-slick scrolling and gaming, and battery saving features. The screen is a first of its kind, with improved high frequency dimming for less eye strain in low light conditions.

You’ll be able to buy the Honor Magic Pro 4 in the UK from £899 when it releases. There’s also an Honor Magic 4 handset on the way, with a larger 4,800mAh battery, though it ‘only’ supports 66W charging with no wireless charging. Exact pricing for the regular Magic 4 and a UK release date for both handsets has yet to be confirmed.

To find out more about the capabilities of the smartphone go to HONOR Magic4 Pro.

