Home is where the art is, says Hoya

Filter specialist Hoya has come up with an interesting initiative - its ambassadors share some creative and encouraging ideas of things to shoot at home during the lockdown

“Most of us are stuck at home, but that does not mean that our imagination and creativity should be put on hold,” says the company. “No matter where we are; in large apartment, small room or garage, with a small garden or just a window-box, there are still lots of ways to keep shooting and brush up on your skills, using everyday items which you have around.”

To see what the Hoya ambassadors have come up with, click here. Hoya is also encouraging the general public to share images taken during the lockdown, via the social media hashtags #shootathome #hoyafilter #hoyafilters #shotback