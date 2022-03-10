Home Garden Photographer of the Year Awards launch March 10, 2022

Entries have now opened for the first-ever Home Garden Photographer of the Year Awards, hosted by The Ideal Home Show, in partnership with NatWest.

The Home Garden Photographer of the Year Awards are a call out to all photographers across the UK to capture the beauty of their own gardens or garden spaces.

To be in with a chance of winning a £200 B&Q voucher, all entrants need to do is share their favourite photograph that pays homage to the delights of the garden and the memories that they have made there.

For ideas and inspiration check out these top garden photography tips from Claire Takacs, who won the inaugural International Garden Photographer of the Year Award in 2008.

How to enter

Those hoping to be crowned Home Garden Photographer of the Year will need to submit their entry by 21 March 2022.

Budding photographers who think they’ve got what it takes, will need to email their high-res imagery to ihshomegardenphotogawards@ready10.media, along with their full name, where they’re from and a short description of their chosen shot.

The winner will be announced during the official awards ceremony on Sunday 27 March 2022 at The Ideal Home Show, that’s taking place at Olympia, London, from 11-27 March.

The judges

The editor of Amateur Photographer, Nigel Atherton, and TV gardener Lee Connelly (aka ‘the Skinny Jean Gardener’), will be judging the competition, bringing their thoughts, ideas and expertise to judging what makes the perfect garden shot.

The Ideal Home Show will cater for those with a love for the great outdoors with a variety of themed show gardens, which are said to be, ‘a hotbed of innovative trends and new ideas for outdoor spaces’.

Event tickets

Tickets for the event are available to buy now via the Ideal Home Show website.

