Holocaust Memorial Day Trust Youth Photography Competition open for entries November 30, 2021

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) want anyone aged 25 or under to take a photo that finishes the sentence ‘One Day…’. The best photos will be displayed in an exclusive exhibition launching January 2022.

No photography experience is necessary, photos can be taken on a phone or digital camera. Entrants can include up to 100 words with the photo. Photos should reflect the theme and the nature of Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s work.

The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 is One Day, and can be interpreted in many ways. It looks to the past, present and future. To find out more about the theme, click here.

How to take part

Download the Creative Guidance document for ideas and tips to help create your photo

Read guidance and criteria before submitting your photograph

Use a phone or digital camera to take a photo with a title that finishes the sentence ‘One Day…’

Submit your photo and title, and up to 100 accompanying words to describe the image and why you took it.

The deadline for the competition is midnight, 5th December 2021.

The judging panel for the competition includes, photographer Rankin; Mussa Uwitonze, photographer and survivor of genocide in Rwanda; Mariama Attah, curator at Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool. Plus, CEO of HMDT Olivia Marks-Woldman OBE and MP Tulip Siddiq.

The panel will select the photos to be displayed at an exhibition at the national Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in central London on 17 January 2022. Four outstanding entries will receive an Instax Mini Camera and film pack.

The exhibition will also be launched online and shared at the HMDT national online ceremony on 27 January 2022.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) takes place on 27 January each year and is a time to remember the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

About Holocaust Memorial Day Trust

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) is the charity established and funded by the UK Government to promote and support Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) in the UK. HMD has taken place in the UK since 2001, with a UK Commemorative Ceremony and more than 10,000 local activities taking place all across the UK on or around 27 January each year.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) encourages remembrance in a world scarred by genocide. We promote and support HMD to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of people killed under Nazi Persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

