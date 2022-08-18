History Hit opens Historic Photographer of the Year competition August 18, 2022

Entries are open for the Historic Photographer of the Year competition, organised by History Hit, the content platform founded by historian Dan Snow (pictured).

Photographers are invited to explore and capture historic sites around the world and submit their images into two categories; ‘Historic England’ and ‘World History’.

Images must be submitted before 6pm BST on 16 October 2022 via the History Hit website.

Dan Snow, Creative Director at History Hit, said: “Getting up painfully early and taking shots of beautiful historic sites is my hobby. Sometimes still images capture the essence of a place in a way that no other format can. Judging Historic Photographer of the Year has been one of my favourite tasks over the past two years. The creativity, talent and geographical spread of photographers is jaw dropping. I have dashed off to visit several sites which I have learned about through the competition.”

Claudia Kenyatta, Director of Regions at Historic England, added: “The awards celebrate the most fascinating and stunning historic places in the world and inspire other budding photographers to get involved…I’m really looking forward to seeing the array of images in the Historic England category, that capture people’s imagination and best describe England’s history, who we are and the achievements that have been made over the centuries.”

How to enter the Historic Photographer of the Year competition

Entries will be judged on their originality, composition and technical proficiency, alongside the story behind the images and its historical impact. The overall winner will have their work showcased on the History Hit website and will receive a cash prize of £250. Category winners stand to receive £50. Additionally, the Historic England category winner will also receive up to £100 worth of books.

Photographers must be over the age of 18 to enter and must be residing in the UK.

Looking to showcase your images? Check out these other great photography competitions to enter in 2022.

Other articles you might want to read:

Learn the rules of composition in our essential guide

How to achieve optimum exposure in your photos

Best UK photography locations (where you can still avoid the crowds)

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.