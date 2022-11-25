Historic Photographer of the Year 2022 winners announced! November 25, 2022

History Hit has announced the winners of Historic Photographer of the Year 2022. With winners including Steve Liddiard for Overall Winner category, Sam Binding for Historic England category and Luke Stackpole for World History category. We share the winning photographs below…

London, 24 November 2022: History Hit, the podcast, SVOD and content platform founded by historian Dan Snow and acquired by award-winning digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios, has announced the winners of the 2022 Historic Photographer of the Year photography competition.

The competition calls on photographers to explore and capture the very best historic sites that the world has to offer,with the judges looking at originality, composition and technical proficiency alongside the story behind the submission and its historical impact. After a three week judging period that saw the five judges review over 1200 entries, the judges have chosen their three category winners.

Historic Photographer of the Year 2022: Historic England category winner

Sam Binding

Winning the Historic England category for the second consecutive year is Sam Binding, from Bristol, with his image of Glastonbury Tor which was shot early in the morning as the sun rose with the mist to create an ethereal scene. Judge Fiona Shields called it “an elegant image, powerful in its simplicity, the light falling so perfectly, framing the historic monument”. Whilst Judge Dan Snow said: “I’m a believer in getting up and out in the cold and dark to get the perfect show, and this photographer has done exactly that. There are millions of pictures of the Tor every year but only one like this.”

Historic Photographer of the Year 2022: World History category winner

Luke Stackpoole

Luke Stackpoole, from Churt, takes first in the World History category with his image of Fenghuang Ancient Town, China. Fenghuang Ancient Town is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and was built in 1704. Judge Philip Mowbray commented: “The most striking elements are the stilts and their reflections which is amplified by the photographer using portrait orientation for the shot. Also, the way the photographer has captured both people and lit-up interiors shows the structures are still part of people’s everyday lives”.

Historic Photographer of the Year 2022: Overall Winner

Steve Liddiard

Finally, the 2022 overall winner is Steve Liddiard, from Swansea, with his photograph of a ruinous wool mill in the Welsh countryside. Abandoned for over 60 years, the stunning colours of the wool still sit upon the shelves and the spindles of the machinery. Judge Claudia Kenyatta described it as: “A beautiful example of nature claiming the industrial heritage of the Welsh wool industry”. Judge Rich Payne, Executive editor for History at Little Dot Studios, added: “I admired the juxtaposition between the artifice of the wool’s colours and its natural material, as well as the clash of artificial and natural colours.” Liddiard also topped the overall winner category in the 2021 competition.

About this year’s competition

33 talented amateur photographers made the 2022 shortlist, which can be viewed on the Historic Photographer website. Entries ranged from ancient structures steeped in legend, to well-known, incredibly preserved historic sites around the world. While some photographs gave new perspectives on prestigious historic sites such as the ancient city of Petra, others highlighted surprising histories of industrialisation, abandonment and endurance, as seen in the entries showcasing Sandfields Pumping Station in Lichfield, Orford Ness on the Suffolk coast and Fenghuang Ancient Town, China.

Dan Snow, Creative Director at History Hit, said: “As always, judging these awards was a highlight for me. It is clear that the stunning entries that make up the shortlist are the product of patience, technical skill, and an awareness of both the past and the present. The creativity and talent on show was next to none. It was a pleasure to see the diverse range of disciplines photographers used to highlight history including landscape, urban and aerial photography. I can’t wait to see what work is entered into next year’s competition.”

Claudia Kenyatta, Director of Regions at Historic England and Historic Photographer of the Year Judge added. “These awards are a great inspiration to photographers around the globe and showcase stunning historic places. I’m delighted to be a judge once again. The atmospheric photograph of Glastonbury Tor at sunrise is a deserving winner of the Historic England category. Capturing the legends, stories and history that surround this ancient hill. It is a beautiful place to explore and take in the view. This image helps people understand more about England’s history and the achievements that have been made over the centuries.”

Here are some of the shortlisted images:

Overall winner shortlist

Shortlisted for Historic England

Shortlisted for World History

See more shortlisted images here.

About Historic Photographer of the Year

The Historic England category, run in partnership with Historic England, celebrates the best of England’s heritage. The World History category recognises sensational photographs of sites around the world. Entries are judged by a panel of five judges based on their originality, composition and technical proficiency. Alongside the story behind the image and its historical impact.

The Historic Photographer of the Year competition launched for entries on 1 August 2022. The competition opened to amateur and professional photographers over the age of 18 and resident in the UK. The overall winner sees their work showcased on the official competition website and will receive a cash prize of £250. Category winners win a cash prize of £50. The Historic England category winner will also receive up to £100 worth of books selected from the Historic England imprint.

Further reading:

You’re history: historic photographers of the year revealed

