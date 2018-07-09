Hireacamera and Fujifilm launch Nationwide Try Before You Buy Initiative

Give Fujifilm kit a try before you buy it and get your hire fee refunded

Fujifilm and Hireacamera have teamed up to offer a new try before your buy scheme, whereby those who hire kit will have the cost of their hire refunded (up to a value of £250) if they decide to buy the camera or lens they’ve tried. This latest incentive from the two companies is available now and a full list of eligible Fujifilm products can be found at www.hireacamera.com

[Press release]

Switching camera systems is a big decision. There is a lot to consider: image quality, lens range, ergonomics, durability, cost – the list goes on. And until you use a camera on a shoot, in your shooting conditions and in your own time you can’t be sure it’s right for you.

Fujifilm understands this. That is why they have partnered with Hireacamera.com, one of the UK’s leading camera and lens rental companies, to launch the Fujifilm Try Before You Buy service.

Order the equipment through Hireacamera.com, arrange free collection and drop off from your nearest Click and Collect Fujifilm Authorised Dealer – these include London Camera Exchange, Park Cameras, Cameraworld, Cambrian Photography, Chiswick Cameras and The Flash Centre.

If you decide to buy the camera or lens that you have tried, Fujifilm will refund the cost of your hire up to a value £250.

How does it work?

1) Visit hireacamera.com/fujifilm-tb4ub

2) Select the Fujifilm products that you’d like to hire

3) Choose your nearest Click and Collect Fujifilm Authorised Dealer location

4) Enjoy your hands-on experience with the equipment

5) Return the equipment at the end of your hire period

6) If you decide to purchase the product/s, Fujifilm will refund the cost of your hire.

Taking advantage of Fujifilm’s Try Before You Buy service is the ideal way for you to road test a new camera system in your own time, on your own shoots and compare it to your current system.