High-end Canon flashgun released October 19, 2020

Canon has announced the Speedlite EL-1, powered by a lithium-ion battery pack able to deliver approximately 335 flashes at full power and up to 170 continuous full power flashes in a burst without overheating. The power options range from full power down to 1/8192 and the new EL-1 also offers recycle times of 0.1 to 0.9secs. Other features include the ability to automatically lower the flash output by one stop in Continuous Shooting Priority (CSP) mode. With a guide number of GN60, you can connect the Speedlite EL-1 to up to 15 other flashguns and radio wireless transmission now includes second-curtain synchro for creating trailing light effects. The unit also has a flash exposure memory feature, joystick, backlit LCD and weatherproof design. Available to pre-order now for £1029 – full specifications here.