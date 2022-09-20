Hands-on with the Nikon Z Nikkor 17-28mm F2.8 lens September 20, 2022

Nikon has today announced the new Nikkor 17-28mm F2.8 ultra-wide-angle lens for full-frame Z-Mount cameras at The Photography Show 2022, and Andy Westlake, AP Technical Editor has taken hands-on photos of the new lens.

There’s a minimum focus distance of 19cm, a fast F/2.8 aperture across the zoom range, and a rounded 9-blade aperture. The lens has been designed to minimise focus breathing, as well as give very quiet focus, which should help make the lens suitable for video use.

The lens weighs 450g, and has a 67mm filter thread, with a diameter of 75mm, and length of 101mm. There’s also a petal shaped lens hood included in the box, as well as a case, which is nice to see.

The Z Nikkor 17-28mm F2.8 lens will be available from the end of October 2022, and has a price of £1199 (UK) / €1399 (ROI) / $1199 (USA).

Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm F2.8 Specifications

17-28mm focal length (on FF)

f/2.8 – f/22 aperture

13 elements in 11 groups (including 2 ED elements, 1 super-ED element, 3 aspherical elements)

Internal focusing system with close-focusing distance: 19cm / 0.19 m (depending on focal length)

Constant aperture f/2.8

Rounded 9-blade aperture

67mm filter attachment size

Dimensions: 75mm x 101mm (diameter x length)

Weight: 450g

Includes len caps, lens hood, and lens case

If you were able to make it to The Photography Show, then you would have been able to see this brand-new Nikon lens in person, and try it on your own Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera. However, if you didn’t make it, then feel free to have a look at our video below:

