Hands-on at The Photography Show 2022 – Live! September 17, 2022

We’re at The Photography Show 2022, at the Birmingham, NEC, and have been looking at the latest and greatest camera kit, so if you can’t make it, or you missed some of it, don’t worry, you can see it here.

We’ll be updating and adding to this as we see more, so keep checking back for more.

The Photography Show is the UK’s largest photography show, and therefore benefits from having (almost) all major manufacturers so you can get hands-on with the latest cameras, lenses, laptops, monitors, printers, tripods, bags, accessories and more.

In partnership with ASUS.

Fujifilm – Stand J500

Fujifilm are showing the brand-new Fujifilm X-H2, their new 40MP APS-C camera, as well as the new 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, and the high-speed X-H2s.

Unfortunately Fujifilm don’t have the two new tilt-shift lenses for the GFX system, so you’ll need to have a look at our pictures to see these.

Read our Fujifilm X-H2 preview with sample photos

Read our Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR preview with sample photos

Read our full Fujifilm X-H2s review

Hasselblad and DJI – Stand C550

Hasselblad are showing the brand new X2D 100C, their new 100MP medium format mirrorless camera, alongside Hasselblad’s new XCD V series lens range. You’ll also be able to see the new DJI OSMO 3 Action camera.

Read our Hasselblad X2D 100C review

OM Digital Solution / OM System (formerly Olympus) – Stand L500

Olympus are showing the new 90mm Macro lens that was announced as under development, as well as the OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1, their high-speed, flagship Micro Four Thirds camera, with bird and animal detect AF system, and upto 120fps continuous shooting.

Read our OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 review

ASUS – Stand N201

ASUS are showing their premium ProArt range of laptops, monitors and accessories, which includes the stylish dual screen ASUS ProArt Zenbook Pro Duo, shown below. These laptops come with an impressive 5 year warranty!

They offer OLED screens, and colour calibrated displays so you know you what you are looking at is showing you accurate colour, contrast, and brightness. The ProArt monitors are also affordably priced compared to some other companies’ offerings.

Nikon – Stand B600*

Nikon are showing their full range of Z series cameras, including the new Nikon Z30, with APS-C sensor, a camera designed for vloggers and video recording. You’ll also find a range of interesting cameras from Nikon’s history, including this gold Nikon FA!

Read our Nikon Z30 review

*not to be confused with the Nikon Coolpix B600.

Canon – Stand N400 / N500

Canon’s latest cameras include the new APS-C Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10, 32MP and 24MP cameras respectively. You’ll be able to see these new cameras, as well as the Canon RF lens range.

Read our Canon EOS R7 review

Read our Canon EOS R10 review

Sigma – Stand H301

Last year we were able to see the history of Sigma’s cameras (shown below), a number of these unique in featuring Foveon sensors. This year, we get to see their latest lenses, including the Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG DN, and 24mm F1.4 DG DN lenses.

Sigma announced new 20mm F1.4 and 24mm F1.4 DG DN Art lenses

Sony – Stand E600

You’ll be able to see the 33MP full-frame Sony Alpha A7 IV, and the APS-C Sony Z-VE10, as well as the three new wide-angle lenses for APS-C cameras, including the Sony E 15mm F1.4 G, Sony E 11mm F1.8, and Sony E 10-20mm lenses.

Read our Sony Alpha A7 IV review

Read our Sony E 15mm F1.4 G review

Disabled Photographers’ Society – Stand H190

If you’re looking to support a great charity, as well as find some rare and vintage cameras, then the Disabled Photographers’ Society stand is one you need to visit, as they sell as vast range of donated cameras, lenses and other accessories, as well as offering advice.

Find out more on the Disable Photographers’ Society here.

Tamron – Stand G500

Tamron are showing a range of brand new lenses, and you can get hands-on with the Tamron 50-400mm lens for E-Mount cameras. An all-in-one zoom lens giving a useful range from 50mm to 400mm, meaning you don’t need to change lenses. You’ll also be able to see Tamron’s new 20-40mm lens (behind glass).

Who’s missing from The Photography Show 2022?

There are a number of companies who aren’t at this years TPS, so we’ll just list them here for ease:

Panasonic

Pentax / Ricoh

Leica

Zeiss

Laowa / Venus

However, it’s likely you’ll find these available to purchase from various retailers at the event, with London Camera Exchange, WEX Photo Video, and CameraWorld selling both new and used products.

Visit Amateur Photographer at The Photography Show 2022

You can find Amateur Photographer at stand L607, Hall 3, where we have an exclusive Photography Show offer for new magazine subscribers. Plus, get your free copy of our 13th September BUMPER issue and you could be in with the chance of winning a £700 voucher to spend on an AP Photography Holiday with Zoom Photo Tours.

Featured image: Hasselblad X2D 100C, courtesy Hasselblad

