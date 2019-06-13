The habits of highly successful landscape photographers

A great new video on YouTube features some essential tips to help you get better scenic shots

US landscape photographer Mark Denney is a man on a mission – as well as looking a bit like Dave Grohl going for a job interview, he is keen to share some of the best landscape photography tips he has learned from some of the best exponents of the craft.

“We can all agree that we have a group of successful landscape photographers that we admire and ‘follow’ as they progress through their photographic journey,” Denney says, via Shutterbug. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting many of my favorite landscape photographers and even had the opportunity to work with a few of them and some I’ve never met before. Over the years I’ve read many articles written by my favorite photographers, watched video interviews of them and generally researched the habits & qualities that seem to set them apart from the rest. In this video, I review the common habits that appear to have at least contributed to the success they’ve achieved in landscape photography.”

Here are the seven essential habits Denney has learned from studying the world’s greatest landscape gurus.

#1 Overcome Obstacles #2 Have a Burning Desire to Improve #3 Master Post Processing

#4 Be Curious #5 Keep Notes #6 Prepare #7 Practice

See the full video here